Breakwater taps David Gaston, formerly of Resort Capital Partners, as new Head of Capital Markets

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Breakwater is pleased to announce that David Gaston, formerly of Resort Capital Partners for the last decade, has joined the company as Partner and Head of Capital Markets. David brings a wealth of experience in both debt and equity fundraising for high profile hospitality assets across the country. He placed over $350 million in debt and equity and asset sales during his time at Resort Capital Partners and will lead efforts to capitalize hotels within the Breakwater pipeline.

Breakwater is a hospitality investment and advisory firm based in Charleston SC, founded and led by ex-Rockbridge Director Matt Brendle with over $250 million in assets under management. Breakwater is actively seeking hospitality investments for existing, new development, and redevelopment assets across the debt and equity capital stack within the United States.

