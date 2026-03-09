Breanna Stewart Wins Unrivaled MVP Wearing GLD as Brand Shows Strong Presence at Record-Breaking Women's Basketball League

MIAMI, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GLD, the leading jewelry and lifestyle brand at the intersection of sports, fashion, and culture, celebrated a major moment in women's basketball as Breanna Stewart accepted the 2026 Unrivaled League Championship MVP trophy while wearing a statement GLD chain, underscoring the brand's growing presence across the sport's most culturally relevant moments.

On an electric championship night at Sephora Arena in Miami, Stewart delivered a standout performance with 32 points to lead her team to victory and secure the league's MVP honor. As she stepped onto the podium to celebrate the title, Stewart wore an iced-out GLD pendant on a heavy Cuban link featuring approximately 10,000 hand-set stones across the chain and pendant, with the full set valued at more than $35,000. Stewart's appearance in GLD highlights the brand's deep connection to the next generation of athletes shaping culture both on and off the court.

"Seeing Breanna Stewart celebrate a historic MVP moment wearing GLD is exactly what our brand is about," said Christian Johnston, President and Founder of GLD. "From day one, we've built GLD at the intersection of sport, music, fashion, and culture. Moments like this, where the biggest athletes in the game are expressing themselves through our pieces, reinforce why we do what we do and why GLD continues to resonate with the next generation of talent."

Throughout the season, GLD maintained a strong presence within the Unrivaled community, engaging directly with athletes during league events in Miami. From the Players Lounge to postgame celebrations, players explored pieces from GLD's newest collections, including tennis chains, lariat chains, rosaries, and standout statement pendants.

Players including Erica Wheeler, Natasha Cloud, Rickea Jackson, Shakira Austin, Aaliyah Edwards, Rhyne Howard, Saniya Rivers, and Napheesa Collier were all seen wearing GLD pieces throughout the season, many of which appeared in the league's widely viewed pregame "tunnel fits," where athletes showcase their personal style ahead of each broadcast.

The Unrivaled tunnel has quickly become one of the most talked-about moments in basketball fashion, with players pairing their game-day looks with jewelry that reflects their individual style. For GLD, the partnership with the culture surrounding Unrivaled represents a natural alignment. Originally founded in Pittsburgh and now headquartered in Miami, the same city where Unrivaled has built its home base, GLD has spent more than a decade establishing itself as a brand rooted in authenticity and cultural relevance.

Following the championship, a group of Unrivaled athletes visited GLD's Miami headquarters to celebrate the league's record-setting season. Players including Kahleah Copper, Shakira Austin, Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Saniya Rivers, Erica Wheeler, and Dominique Malonga joined the GLD team to commemorate the moment and explore the brand's latest collections. The celebration reflected GLD's continued connection to athletes and creators who are shaping culture across sport, music, and entertainment.

As women's basketball continues its historic rise, GLD remains committed to supporting the athletes who are pushing the game forward, both on the court and through their influence beyond it.

About GLD

GLD is a Miami-based international lifestyle jewelry brand known for designing both classic and custom chains, pendants, watches, and accessories for men and women. Since launching in 2015, GLD has become a cultural force—trusted by top athletes, artists, and tastemakers around the world. Worn by names like Micah Parsons, Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Durant, Paul Pogba, Polo G, Fivio Foreign, and Snoop Dogg, GLD blends streetwear edge with luxury craftsmanship. GLD is an official licensing partner of the NBA, NFL, MLB, NCAA, NHL, WNBA, and DC Comics, and continues to redefine what modern jewelry looks like across sport, music, and fashion. To learn more or shop the collection, visit gld.com.

SOURCE GLD