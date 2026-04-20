GLD x Tempter's Launch Limited-Edition 4/20 Drop, Bridging Luxury Jewelry and THC Beverage Culture

MIAMI, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GLD, a leading lifestyle jewelry brand, has partnered with Tempter's, the black-and-gold THC beverage brand redefining indulgence, to introduce a limited-edition 4/20 collaboration that merges two traditionally separate worlds: luxury accessories and consumable experiences.

The GLD x Tempter's release transforms the beverage into a collectible by pairing premium THC formulations with a design language inspired by high-end jewelry. Finished in signature black and gold tones, each can is created to feel less like a drink and more like a statement piece.

The collaboration emerged from a shared belief that culture has evolved — and the products within it should evolve with it.

"This isn't just a collaboration — it's a shift. What you wear and what you consume are becoming one expression. We're building toward what's next at the intersection of design, culture, and consumption," said Saf Sadiq, CEO of Tempter's.

"We've always been about how people show up," said a representative for GLD. "Culture has shifted, and expression doesn't stop at what you wear anymore. Partnering with Tempter's gave us an opportunity to step into a new space and create something that feels just as bold, just as intentional, and just as visible."

By bringing together GLD's authority in style and visibility with Tempter's focus on energy and experience, the partnership introduces a new perspective: that a beverage can carry the same cultural weight as an accessory.

The collaboration also marks a notable shift for both categories. For GLD, it represents an expansion beyond traditional jewelry into broader lifestyle expression. For Tempter's, it signals a move away from conventional THC positioning and toward a more elevated, design-forward approach rooted in culture and nightlife.

The limited-edition drop will be available in select markets and exclusive retail locations, with no planned restocks.

More broadly, the collaboration between GLD and Tempter's points to what comes next: a future where products are not confined by category, and where consumption, design, and self-expression converge into a single experience.

This 4/20, indulgence is redefined.

Limited quantities available while supplies last.

About GLD

GLD is a leading jewelry and lifestyle brand known for its bold designs, premium craftsmanship, and deep connection to culture. Worn by athletes, artists, and tastemakers worldwide, GLD has redefined modern luxury by blending accessibility with statement-making style. The brand continues to expand beyond accessories into new expressions of lifestyle and influence.

About Tempter's

Tempter's is a THC beverage brand known for its distinctive black-and-gold identity and elevated approach to indulgence. Designed for modern consumers seeking an alternative social experience, Tempter's delivers premium formulations with bold flavor and cultural relevance. Tempter's is also recognized for disruption, becoming the first THC beverage brand to secure a league-level sports partnership as the official beverage of Dirty Boxing, a combat promotion co-owned by Jon Jones and Mike Perry.

About Horticulture Co

Horticulture Co is a national leader in functional beverages, focused on building a portfolio of culture-driven brands across emerging categories. The company owns and operates several high-growth beverage platforms, including the Iverson, Viola, Sunbaby, and Tempter's lines, and is committed to innovation at the intersection of lifestyle, wellness, and consumer experience.

SOURCE GLD