Breast Biopsy Devices Market size to grow by USD 721.64 million from 2022 to 2027; North America accounts for 39% of market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The breast biopsy devices market is expected to grow by USD 721.64 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 10.95% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. North America accounts for 39% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Factors propelling this growth include widespread technology integration in the healthcare sector, a rise in healthcare spending, an increasing incidence of breast cancer, and heightened patient awareness regarding mammograms for the early detection of breast cancer. Further information on market segmenetation and regional analysis with historical and forecats opportunities data Download a Free PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Breast Biopsy Devices Market 2023-2027

The market is segmented by product (biopsy needles and systems, biopsy image-guided systems, and others), end-user (hospitals, ASCs, breast cancer specialty centers and clinics, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

Key Companies include:

Advin Health Care, Allengers Medical Systems Ltd., Argon Medical Devices Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., BIOPSYBELL Srl, Cook Medical LLC, Danaher Corp., FUJIFILM Corp., General Electric Co., Hologic Inc., IZI Medical Products, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Metaltronica Spa, Planmed Oy, Scion Medical Technologies LLC, Siemens Healthineers AG, Suretech Medical Inc., Vector Medical, Zamar Care, and Carestream Health Inc.

BIOPSYBELL Srl - The company offers breast biopsy devices and related products such as Moon Needle for the localization of breast lesions. The company manufactures medical equipment for surgeries such as assisted reproductive technology, ortho biologics, spine, and others.

To gain access to COmpatitive landscapa and key offernings , buy the report!

The market share growth of the biopsy needles and systems segment is significant during the forecast period. Breast biopsy needles are mainly used for collecting breast tissue from the suspicious areas of the breast during a breast biopsy.

Sample have Insights on contribution of each segment with real data garph from 2017 to 2027. View a Free PDF Sample Report

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

Driving factors include :

Increasing number of product showcasing and approvals

Growing prevalence of breast cancer cases

Increasing number of M&As

The Breast Biopsy Devices Market is propelled by the increasing demand for advanced diagnostic tools in breast cancer diagnosis. Key drivers include the evolution of minimally invasive techniques, such as ultrasound-guided and MRI-guided breast biopsies, enhancing precision and patient comfort. Automated biopsy devices, biopsy guns, and biopsy forceps contribute to efficient tissue sampling, while innovations like tomosynthesis-guided biopsy and radiofrequency ablation biopsy further augment diagnostic capabilities. With a focus on breast cancer screening and biopsy guidance systems, the market experiences continuous growth. Biopsy instrument sterilization and biopsy marker placement also play crucial roles in ensuring accurate breast tissue analysis, emphasizing the significance of biopsy devices in the healthcare landscape. Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market. Download a sample to gain access to this information.

Related Reports:

The renal anemia therapeutics market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.08 billion, at a CAGR of 7.59% between 2023 and 2028.

The external ventricular drain (EVD) market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.28 billion, at a CAGR of 6.07% between 2023 and 2028.

What are the key data covered in this breast biopsy devices market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the breast biopsy devices market between 2022 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the breast biopsy devices market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the breast biopsy devices market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of breast biopsy device market players

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio