Breast Biopsy Devices Market size to grow by USD 721.64 million from 2022 to 2027; North America accounts for 39% of market growth- Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

22 Jan, 2024, 05:35 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The breast biopsy devices market is expected to grow by USD 721.64 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 10.95% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. North America accounts for 39% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Factors propelling this growth include widespread technology integration in the healthcare sector, a rise in healthcare spending, an increasing incidence of breast cancer, and heightened patient awareness regarding mammograms for the early detection of breast cancer.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Breast Biopsy Devices Market 2023-2027
The market is segmented by product (biopsy needles and systems, biopsy image-guided systems, and others), end-user (hospitals, ASCs, breast cancer specialty centers and clinics, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). 

Key Companies include:

Advin Health Care, Allengers Medical Systems Ltd., Argon Medical Devices Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., BIOPSYBELL Srl, Cook Medical LLC, Danaher Corp., FUJIFILM Corp., General Electric Co., Hologic Inc., IZI Medical Products, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Metaltronica Spa, Planmed Oy, Scion Medical Technologies LLC, Siemens Healthineers AG, Suretech Medical Inc., Vector Medical, Zamar Care, and Carestream Health Inc.

  • BIOPSYBELL Srl - The company offers breast biopsy devices and related products such as Moon Needle for the localization of breast lesions. The company manufactures medical equipment for surgeries such as assisted reproductive technology, ortho biologics, spine, and others.

The market share growth of the biopsy needles and systems segment is significant during the forecast period. Breast biopsy needles are mainly used for collecting breast tissue from the suspicious areas of the breast during a breast biopsy.

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

Driving factors include :

  • Increasing number of product showcasing and approvals
  • Growing prevalence of breast cancer cases
  • Increasing number of M&As

The Breast Biopsy Devices Market is propelled by the increasing demand for advanced diagnostic tools in breast cancer diagnosis. Key drivers include the evolution of minimally invasive techniques, such as ultrasound-guided and MRI-guided breast biopsies, enhancing precision and patient comfort. Automated biopsy devices, biopsy guns, and biopsy forceps contribute to efficient tissue sampling, while innovations like tomosynthesis-guided biopsy and radiofrequency ablation biopsy further augment diagnostic capabilities. With a focus on breast cancer screening and biopsy guidance systems, the market experiences continuous growth. Biopsy instrument sterilization and biopsy marker placement also play crucial roles in ensuring accurate breast tissue analysis, emphasizing the significance of biopsy devices in the healthcare landscape.

What are the key data covered in this breast biopsy devices market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the breast biopsy devices market between 2022 and 2027.
  • Precise estimation of the breast biopsy devices market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of the breast biopsy devices market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of breast biopsy device market players

