Breast Cancer Lumpectomy Market in the US 2018-2024 - Increasing Breast Cancer Incidence is Driving the Market

The US lumpectomy market provides a detailed insight into the current market size, trends, opportunities and market dynamics. The report is an outcome of extensive research done on multiple factors governing the US lumpectomy market ranging from cost analysis of lumpectomy procedure, technology & tools involved to key industrial developments that are bound to impact the lumpectomy market. Finally, analysis of forecast and projections regarding the future of lumpectomy market indicate an exciting opportunity waiting in this highly profitable segment of breast cancer surgery.

Key factors driving the growth of US lumpectomy market are the growing incidence of breast cancer and the rise in better breast cancer imaging methods such as the introduction of 3D tomography which have been immensely helpful in accurate and early detection of breast cancer lumps in dense breasts which remained undetected by traditional breast imaging techniques.

Apart from the increased detection of early stage breast cancer, initiatives by government, better reimbursement and insurance and rise in venture capitalist are also some key factors fuelling the lumpectomy market growth. Owing to its superiority over mastectomy, lumpectomy might emerge as the dominant form of breast cancer surgery in the future with market opportunity of more than US$ 10 Billion by 2024.



Inspite of alarming rates of breast cancer incidence, a decrease in breast cancer mortality has been observed in the last few years. Technological advancement in the healthcare industry and improvements in traditional surgical techniques have contributed immensely in the successful treatment of early stage breast cancer, saving the lives of millions of breast cancer affected women globally.



Removal of cancer effected breast, known as mastectomy is still the most preferred and effective method in treating early stage breast cancer (Stage 0, I, II & III). However, recent trends show that a majority of breast cancer affected patients are opting for less extreme approach in breast cancer treatment. Women in US currently show a high preference for breast conserving surgery that has led surgeons and oncologists to develop a novel and innovative alternative to mastectomy, widely popular as lumpectomy.



Lumpectomy is the removal of cancer affected lump or tumor from the breast while causing minimal tissue loss. This procedure aims at conserving the original shape and size of the breast while also ensuring the complete eradication of cancer cells. Additionally, a patient undergoing lumpectomy has been observed to have better outcome in post-surgical procedures such as breast reconstruction with better cost affectivity compared to mastectomy.



Lumpectomy was previously believed to be less effective than mastectomy. However, recent clinical studies have proved that lumpectomy followed by five to seven weeks of radiation therapy has better efficacy than mastectomy; which has led to a strong foundation of the lumpectomy market in the US with multiple factors fuelling its growth.



Lumpectomy specific devices such as margin probe by dune medical devices for identification of the tumor and normal tissue margin, Savi scout' for breast localization and surgical guidance (which is bound to replace traditional wire localization technique) and Intrabeam' by Carl Zeiss Meditech for targeted radiation delivery are few of the important tools that are bound to improve the outcome of lumpectomy surgery significantly. Further, innovative and promising implants like biozorb LP are also being developed for better outcome for post lumpectomy procedure like breast reconstruction.



Key Topics Covered



1. Prologue to Breast Cancer & Lumpectomy

1.1 Lumpectomy - A Breast Conserving Strategy

1.2 A Safer & Efficient Alternative to Mastectomy



2. Lumpectomy - Opportunities in the US Breast Cancer Therapy Market

2.1 US Breast Cancer Market Size

2.2 Increasing Breast Cancer Incidence in the US

2.3 Combination of Lumpectomy & Radiation - Equivalent Efficacy to Mastectomy

2.3.1 Mastectomy v/s Lumpectomy Preference in American Women

2.3.2 Overall Survival & Recurrence Rates



3. Lumpectomy - Procedure & Cost Involved

3.1 Breast Cancer Mammogram & Biopsy Cost

3.2 Cost Involved During the Procedure

3.2.1 Lumpectomy plus Whole-Breast Radiation Therapy

3.2.2 Lumpectomy plus Partial-Breast Radiation Therapy (Brachytherapy)

3.3 Lumpectomy & Mastectomy Reimbursement Analysis

3.4 Post Lumpectomy Costs

3.4.1 Mastectomy or Mastectomy Plus Reconstruction

3.4.2 Additional Cost (Consumable, Lab, Imaging & Other Service Cost)

3.5 Cost Effectiveness of Lumpectomy



4. Current Market Scenario & Trends in Lumpectomy Breast Cancer Treatment

4.1 Increasing Breast Cancer Screening among American Women

4.1.1 Entry of Advanced Breast Imaging Techniques

4.1.2 Rising Awareness Regarding Breast Cancer Screening

4.1.3 Breast Cancer Incidence & Lumpectomy Preference in Men

4.2 Increasing Clinical Studies Proving Better Efficacy of Lumpectomy



5. Lumpectomy Market Analysis by Technology

5.1 MarginProbe - An Intra Operative Technology to Improve Lumpectomy

5.2 Savi Scout-Breast Localization and Surgical Guidance System

5.3 Biozorb LP for Better Cosmetic Outcome after Lumpectomy



6. Key Developments Affecting the US Lumpectomy Market

6.1 Focus of Key Industries in Early Stage Breast Cancer Segment

6.2 Introduction of Better Breast Cancer Screening Technology & Its Impact on the Lumpectomy Market

6.3 Expansion of US Lumpectomy Technology & Products to Global Platforms

6.3.1 iCAD Early Breast Cancer Screening Technology

6.3.2 Intrabeam System by Carl Zeiss Meditech



7. New & Better Breast Imaging Technology Driving Lumpectomy Market

7.1 Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT)

7.2 Breast Cancer Genetic Screening Tests on the Rise

7.3 FDA Approval of Innovative Lumpectomy Technology

7.4 Magnetic MaMaLoc Technology - Localized Lumpectomy Procedure



8. Presence of Venture Capitalist influencing the US Breast Cancer Lumpectomy Segment



9. Porter's Five Force Analysis of the Breast Lumpectomy Market

9.1 Threat of New Entrant

9.2 Bargaining Power of Patient

9.3 Bargaining Power of Service Providers

9.4 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

9.5 Threat of Substitutes Procedures



10. Lumpectomy Market Analysis by End User

10.1 Hospitals

10.2 Oncology Research & Screening Centers



11. US Lumpectomy Market Dynamics

11.1 Market Driving Parameters

11.2 Market Growth & Acceptability Challenges



12. Future Forecast & Projections of the Lumpectomy Market



13. Competitive Analysis

13.1 Carl Zeiss Meditech

13.2 Cianna Medical

13.3 Clear Cut Medical

13.4 Dune Medical Devices

13.5 Endomagnetics

13.6 Focal Therapeutics

13.7 Hologic

13.8 iCAD

13.9 Medtronic

13.10 Sanarus



