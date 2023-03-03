Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market Research Report 2023: Therapy, Chemotherapy Drugs, Hormone Therapy, Targeted Therapy - Global Forecasts to 2027

DUBLIN, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Therapy, By Chemotherapy Drugs, By Hormone Therapy, By Targeted Therapy, By End User, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global breast cancer therapeutics market is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027

The growing geriatric population who are more susceptible to several chronic illnesses such as cancer is propelling the growth of the global breast cancer therapeutics market.



The rising incidences and high prevalence rate of breast cancer across the world are expected to augment the global breast cancer therapeutics market. With this, extensive investment in research and development activities and technological advancements in cancer biology and pharmacology promote breast cancer therapeutics.

Continuous upgrades help increase understanding of breast cancer at the molecular level, and the introduction of novel solutions has assisted in lowering the breast cancer mortality rate over the past few years.

Newly developed therapeutics efficiently slow down the growth and proliferation of cancerous cells, which is projected to boost the global breast cancer therapeutics market in the upcoming years.



Rise in Cases of Breast Cancer Augments the Market Growth



The growing prevalence of breast cancer across the globe and the escalating demand for effective treatment for a large number of patients are expected to stimulate the growth of the breast cancer therapeutics market. Breast cancer is considered one of the prevalent forms of cancer across the world, and enhanced diagnostic solutions are expected to propel market growth.

The escalating demand for preventive care and early treatment due to its numerous benefits led individuals to go for diagnostic procedures, further driving the global breast cancer therapeutics market growth.



Launch of Awareness Programs by Government Stimulates the Market Growth



The breast cancer screening initiatives by government bodies and supportive programs introduced by public organizations are anticipated to stimulate the growth of the global breast cancer therapeutics market.

According to the WHO report, early detection of breast cancer assists in minimizing the breast cancer mortality rate and accelerates the survival rate among patients who have breast cancer. Numerous government bodies across the globe encourage people to undergo breast cancer screening, especially women aged 50 and over.

The screening initiatives and awareness programs are projected to propel the utilization of drugs for the effective treatment of breast cancer, driving the global breast cancer therapeutics market growth over the forecast period.



Escalating Demand for Targeted Therapy Supports the Market Growth



Treatment for breast cancer across the globe is a challenging task for any medical oncologist. The availability of treatment and choice varies from patient to patient. Targeted therapy is preferred over any other therapy as it precisely targets the breast cancer cells without damaging the surrounding healthy cells.

The targeted therapy aids medical professionals in overcoming numerous limitations posed by traditional treatments. Targeted therapy also helps oncologists focus more on preventive care than reactive care. This therapy enhances the treatment efficiency in patients diagnosed with advanced stages of breast cancer, which further contributes to the growth of the global breast cancer therapeutics market.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global breast cancer therapeutics market.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Eli Lilly & Company

Merck Co. & Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline, Plc.

AstraZeneca Plc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Halozyme Inc.

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Report Scope:



Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Therapy:

Chemotherapy

Anthracyclines

Taxanes

Antimetabolites

Others

Hormone Therapy

Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators

Aromatase Inhibitors

Others

Immunotherapies

Targeted Therapy

Monoclonal Antibodies

Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor

Herceptin

Others

Others

Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market, By End-User:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Breast Cancer Diagnostics, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bh2w1v

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets