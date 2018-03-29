Breast Imaging Market Size Worth $7.3 Billion by 2024 | CAGR 12.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )

Supportive government initiatives such UK government campaign's "Be clear on cancer," which helped in spreading awareness about the risk factors, preventive measures, and early diagnosis of cancer. This campaign also included free screening programs, which helped in diagnosing around 15,000 cancer patients.

Technological advancements in the imaging sector are expected to boost growth in the market. Companies such as Gamma Medica, Dilon Technologies, and SonoCine are completely dedicated to developing improved technologies in the field of breast imaging. The innovation of complimentary products such as the breast pad designed by GE Healthcare to provide comfort to a woman undergoing screening is expected to catalyze the market growth further.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The 3D tomosynthesis segment is identified as the fastest growing segment. This technology offers enhanced efficiency and higher diagnostic accuracy in comparison to other available technologies, which is expected to aid market growth.

North America is likely to dominate throughout the forecast period with a revenue share of over 30.0% by 2024. Government initiatives including the precision medicine initiative, promotes the development of personalized medicine, which is anticipated to foster market growth.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate of 12.0% over the forecast period. The increasing number of investments in the healthcare sector coupled with the rising awareness of breast cancer and other associated conditions is anticipated to propel the market growth in this region.

is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate of12.0% over the forecast period. The increasing number of investments in the healthcare sector coupled with the rising awareness of breast cancer and other associated conditions is anticipated to propel the market growth in this region. Some major players of the market are Siemens Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Dilon Technologies, Inc., Hologic, Inc., Gamma Medica, Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, SonoCine, Inc., Philips Healthcare, Toshiba Corporation, and Aurora Imaging Technology, Inc.

