Breast Tissue Expander Market to grow by USD 267.59 million from 2022-2027, North America to account for 40% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The breast tissue expander market size is expected to grow by USD 267.59 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.82% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market has been segmented by End-user (Hospitals, Cosmetology clinics, and Cancer institutes), Product (Saline-filled breast tissue expanders and Air-filled breast tissue expanders), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America will account for 40% of the market's growth. In North America, the United States and Canada are the most important markets for breast tissue expanders. The market in this region will grow faster than the markets in Europe and the rest of the world. Breast tissue expander market growth in North America would be aided by a considerable increase in demand for breast expanders in countries such as the United States, owing to an increase in the incidence of breast cancer in women younger than 45 years. Furthermore, countries such as the US, UK, Germany, Canada, and Australia are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the Breast Tissue Expander Market during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read the FREE PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Breast Tissue Expander Market 2023-2027

Company Profile:

AbbVie Inc., Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., Global Consolidated Aesthetics Ltd., Groupe SEBBIN SAS, Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., PMT Corp., POLYTECH Health and Aesthetics GmbH, Sientra Inc., Silimed Industria de Implantes Ltd., Specialty Surgical Products Inc.

AbbVie Inc. - The company offers breast tissue expanders such as NATRELLE 133S smooth tissue expanders.

Breast Tissue Expander Market: Segmentation Analysis

By Segment - The saline-filled breast tissue expanders segment will have a significant increase in market share. The increased growth of the global saline-filled breast tissue expanders market can be attributed to the extensive availability, accessibility, and application of saline-filled breast tissue expanders, as well as the existence of more vendors creating breast tissue expanders. Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Breast Tissue Expander Market: Driver & Trend:

Driver

Increasing prevalence of breast cancer

Increasing investment in R&D

Growing business strategies and FDA approval

The growing business strategies and FDA approval drive the growth of the breast tissue expander market. Market vendors increasingly focus on opting for collaborations and M&As to improve business efficiency and expand their business. Such strategies help to tap into a large consumer base, consolidate their market power, and hence result in greater sales, which will help generate greater revenue. Aziyo Biologics and Sientra announced a partnership with SimpliDerm in 2023 to improve women's access to biologics for soft tissue reconstruction, which helps them to target a larger customer base, increase sales, and become a larger market player in the global breast tissue expander market. Hence, such factors fuel the growth of the breast tissue expander market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this breast tissue expander market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the breast tissue expander market between 2022 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the breast tissue expander market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the breast tissue expander market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of breast tissue expander market vendors.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

