Breathing Apparatus from MSA Safety Now Certified as Compliant to the 2025 NFPA Standard

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global safety equipment manufacturer MSA Safety, Inc. (NYSE: MSA), today announced that the latest edition of its revolutionary self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA), the MSA® G1™ XR 2025 Edition SCBA, has received U.S. government approval from the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) and certification from the Safety Equipment Institute (SEI) as compliant to the 2025 Edition of the National Fire Protection Association's (NFPA) 1970 performance standard. Fire departments can order the MSA G1 XR 2025 Edition immediately, and production is scheduled to ramp up over the next several months at the company's manufacturing facility in Murrysville, located just outside of Pittsburgh, Pa.

Unveiled earlier this year at the annual Fire Department Instructor's Conference in Indianapolis, Ind., the G1 XR Edition is the latest evolution of the G1 SCBA platform and features enhancements to various soft goods and Bluetooth® indicators. This latest edition of the G1 builds on 10 years of continuous innovation driven by firefighter feedback and aligns with meeting the new NFPA performance standard requirements.

The 2025 Edition of the NFPA 1970 performance standard consolidates several prior standard editions, including 1981 and 1982, and mandates three primary upgrades to the SCBA. These upgrades, which are now available in the G1 XR 2025 Edition, include:

A change in the end-of-service time indicator: An alarm bell on the SCBA will ring when the air supply in a cylinder is at 31 percent remaining for a 4500 pressure-per-square-inch "PSI" system. Prior standard editions called for this alarm to ring when the air supply in a cylinder was at 35 percent remaining.

A change in soft goods: All soft goods, including the straps and emergency breathing pouches, on an SCBA are now removeable by a firefighter for easy cleaning.

New requirements to Bluetooth connection indicators: Located on either the SCBA's control module or on the heads-up display inside the firefighter's facepiece, this indicator confirms radio connection to the SCBA. The location of the indicator is dependent on the type of radio the firefighter is using for communication.

"As the needs of the fire service continue to evolve, our team remains at the ready to continue to innovate and earn the trust of firefighters around the world," said Steve Blanco, MSA Safety President and Chief Executive Officer. "The latest enhancements to the G1 SCBA are a reflection of our mission at work – developing solutions that will advance worker health and safety."

To address the needs of firefighters, the G1 SCBA platform features 15 U.S. patents covering a broad range of innovative solutions to enhance safety, comfort, situational awareness and operational efficiency. These features include standard voice amplification and radio interface capability, an advanced electronics platform powered by a single rechargeable battery, and an integrated telemetry solution.

