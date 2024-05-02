Breck Partners Completes Acquisition of NPX One

DALLAS, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Breck Partners, LLC ("Breck"), a Dallas-based private equity firm, announced today that it has partnered with Rudy Cuellar and management to acquire the ownership interests in NPX One, LLC ("NPX One" or the "Company"). Headquartered in Reading, PA, NPX One is a leading food packaging manufacturer providing foam trays for fresh protein products to food processors, distributors, and supermarkets.

Brian Steinbrueck, Partner at Breck Partners, commented, "Rudy and the leadership team at NPX One have built a solid operating business that provides exceptional value to their broad base of outstanding customers. The Company is at a compelling inflection point with many great operational and strategic opportunities ahead, which is exactly where Breck seeks to invest and support our leaders in their journey. We are excited to partner with the team to continue building a leading food packaging platform."

Rudy Cuellar, CEO of NPX One, added, "We are pleased and excited for our new partnership with the Breck team. This new partnership will help position us for continued innovation in our products and services as we continually seek to serve our employees, customers and supply chain partners even better. NPX One and Breck share a strategic vision for growth that will truly enhance our presence in the food packaging marketplace. The future is incredibly bright for NPX One!"

"NPX One provides a unique value proposition as a high quality, exceptional service option in their market. A strong, deeply invested team combined with solid growth potential is a compelling situation for Breck," said Brad Brenneman, Partner at Breck Partners. "We are honored to partner with Rudy and the NPX One team and look forward to supporting the Company's growth."

About NPX One, LLC

NPX One is a leading provider of fresh protein packaging solutions. The Company serves food processors, distributors, and supermarkets who seek high-quality, innovative solutions with exceptional service. Operating out of two SQF certified manufacturing facilities in Reading, PA and Indianapolis, IN, the Company's packaging solutions deliver critical food safety properties, maximizing shelf life of perishable, high-value fresh protein. Visit www.npxone.com to learn more.

About Breck Partners, LLC

Breck Partners is a Dallas-based private equity firm that makes control equity investments in "story" situations in industrial markets where a business is performing or growing below its potential, is in an out-of-favor industry, has an incomplete management team, or is undergoing a complex situation such as a carve-out. Breck focuses on platforms with revenues of $75 to $250 million and enterprise values of $50 to $100+ million. For additional information, visit www.breckpartners.com or email [email protected].

SOURCE Breck Partners