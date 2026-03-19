Breckenridge announces launch of Milnacipran HCl Tablets, generic equivalent of Savella®

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Towa International that markets, distributes, and sells generic medicines in the United States, today announced the launch of Milnacipran HCl Tablets, the generic equivalent of Savella® by AbbVie, in the pain management category.

This launch reflects Breckenridge's continued focus on ensuring broad and reliable access to essential therapies for chronic conditions, where stability of supply, product quality, and affordability can directly impact patient well-being and treatment continuity.

Milnacipran HCl Tablets are indicated for the management of fibromyalgia. Milnacipran HCl is a potent inhibitor of neuronal norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake; milnacipran inhibits norepinephrine uptake with approximately 3-fold higher potency in vitro than serotonin without directly affecting the uptake of dopamine or other neurotransmitters. Please visit www.breckenridgepharma.com for the full prescribing information including boxed warning, precautions, and adverse reactions.

The product is approved for use in adults and is available in 12.5 mg, 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg strengths. Milnacipran HCl Tablets are not approved for use in pediatric patients. Milnacipran HCl Tablets will be manufactured by Breckenridge's partner, Centaur Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., and primarily distributed through retail and mail order pharmacies.

Brian Guy, President and Chief Commercial Officer of Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc., commented: "This launch further strengthens Breckenridge's retail portfolio and underscores our commitment to delivering reliable, high-quality generic medicines. By prioritizing affordability and reliable access, Breckenridge supports patients in obtaining the medications they rely on every day."

Dr. Smita Phal, Executive Director of Centaur Pharmaceuticals, commented: "Our long-standing partnership with Breckenridge continues to create meaningful value for patients and healthcare systems alike. The introduction of Milnacipran HCl Tablets reinforces our dedication to providing robust, high‑quality manufacturing capabilities that support broader access to essential medications in the U.S. market."

*All brand names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc.:

Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc., (New Jersey), the U.S. subsidiary of Towa International (Barcelona, Spain), partners with manufacturers nationwide and around the world to bring quality, cost-effective generic pharmaceuticals to U.S. patients. With our dedication to customer service, on-time delivery, reliable supply and quality manufacturing, we strive to improve the health of the patients we and our customers serve.

www.breckenridgepharma.com

For further information, please contact:

Towa International / Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc.

External Comm and IR team

Email: [email protected]

About Centaur Pharmaceuticals:

Centaur Pharmaceuticals stands among India's few fully integrated pharmaceutical companies, combining strengths in API manufacturing, finished formulations, clinical research, and contract development & manufacturing. With operations and partnerships across 120+ countries, Centaur has built enduring alliances with global pharmaceutical companies.

https://www.centaurpharma.com

SOURCE Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc.