Breckenridge announces launch of Tofacitinib Tablets, generic equivalent of Xeljanz® by Pfizer

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Towa International that markets, distributes, and sells generic medicines in the United States, announced the launch of Tofacitinib Tablets, the generic equivalent of Xeljanz® by Pfizer, in the disease-modifying antirheumatic drug category.

This launch reflects Breckenridge's continued commitment to expanding access to essential therapies for patients living with chronic inflammatory conditions, where treatment continuity, affordability, and reliable supply play a critical role in long-term disease management.

Tofacitinib Tablets are Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors, a class of medicines that block the activity of JAK enzymes which transmit signals arising from cytokine or growth factor-receptor interactions on the cellular membrane to influence cellular processes of hematopoiesis and immune cell function. Tofacitinib Tablets are indicated for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis (RA), active psoriatic arthritis (PsA), active ankylosing spondylitis (AS), and moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC), in all cases who have had an inadequate response or intolerance to one or more tumor necrosis factor (TNF) blockers. TNF is a substance in the body that can cause inflammation and lead to immune-system diseases, such as Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis and plaque psoriasis.

In addition, Tofacitinib Tablets are indicated for the treatment of pediatric patients 2 years of age and older with PsA and active polyarticular course juvenile idiopathic arthritis, who have had an inadequate response or intolerance to one or more TNF blockers.

Tofacitinib Tablets are available in 5 mg and 10 mg strengths and provide a flexible dosing option to support individualized treatment approaches across approved indications. Please visit www.breckenridgepharma.com for the full prescribing information including boxed warning, precautions, and adverse reactions.

Brian Guy, President and Chief Commercial Officer of Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc., commented: "The launch of our generic version of Tofacitinib reflects Breckenridge's commitment to expanding access to essential therapies for patients living with chronic inflammatory conditions, including pediatric populations. By offering a high-quality, cost-effective generic option, we aim to support healthcare providers with a reliable supply while helping reduce financial barriers and improve continuity of care for both children and adults."

Tofacitinib Tablets are manufactured at the production facility within the international hub of Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Towa International, located in Martorelles, Barcelona, Spain. As a strategic industrial center for the Towa Group, this state-of-the-art facility integrates large-scale manufacturing capabilities with high quality standards and an annual production capacity of more than 6 billion doses.

Beyond its supply to the United States through Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, the product will also be commercialized internationally through Towa's company Towa2B, which distributes pharmaceutical medicines globally and is currently present in more than 40 countries, further expanding patient access to this treatment beyond the U.S. market.

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About Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc.:

Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc., (New Jersey) the U.S. subsidiary of Towa International (Barcelona, Spain), partners with manufacturers nationwide and around the world to bring quality, cost-effective generic pharmaceuticals to U.S. patients. With our dedication to customer service, on-time delivery, reliable supply and quality manufacturing, we strive to improve the health of the patients we and our customers serve.

Towa International is the international hub of Towa Pharmaceutical, a leading company in Japan's generic medicine market. Towa International is dedicated to the research, development, manufacturing, and distribution of generic medicines, with the goal of contributing to the improvement of people's health. Its headquarters are located in Barcelona, where it has an R&D center, a pilot plant, and a state-of-the-art production facility. Towa International operates through several independent companies that complement one another, each addressing specific business and regulatory needs: Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, with offices in New Jersey, USA; Towa Pharmaceutical Italy, Spain, and Portugal, with offices in Milan, Barcelona, and Lisbon; and Towa 2B, which operates globally and includes the CMO/CDMO business line, maximizing the potential of its production capabilities. With more than 1.080 employees worldwide, the company is establishing itself in the generics market.

www.breckenridgepharma.com

For further information, please contact:

Towa International / Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc.

External Comm and IR team

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc.