BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Towa International that markets, distributes, and sells generic medicines in the United States, announced the launch of Pomalidomide Capsules, a generic version of Pomalyst® by Celgene (now Bristol Myers Squibb), within the oncology therapeutic category. The product was developed in collaboration with NATCO Pharma Limited of India.

With this launch, Breckenridge strengthens its commitment to supporting patients with complex medical conditions by delivering high-quality, affordable treatment options to those who need them most. Breckenridge's introduction of Pomalidomide Capsules also further expands the company's specialty oncology generics portfolio.

Pomalidomide Capsules, a thalidomide analogue, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least two prior therapies including lenalidomide and a proteasome inhibitor and have demonstrated disease progression on or within 60 days of completion of the last therapy. It is also approved for AIDS-related Kaposi sarcoma after failure of highly active antiretroviral therapy, as well as for HIV-negative adult patients with Kaposi sarcoma. The product is available in 1 mg, 2 mg, 3 mg, and 4 mg strengths and is distributed primarily through specialty pharmacies and clinics.

Full prescribing information, including boxed warnings for Breckenridge's Pomalidomide Capsules, is available here. Pomalidomide Capsules are available only through a restricted program called PS-Pomalidomide REMS.

"Access and affordability continue to be major challenges for patients who depend on specialty therapies," said Brian Guy, President and Chief Commercial Officer of Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc. "Breckenridge's launch of Pomalidomide Capsules delivers a high-quality, affordable generic solution, supported by copay assistance for eligible patients to help reduce treatment delays and ensure continuity of care. This milestone underscores Breckenridge's ongoing commitment to expanding our specialty generics portfolio and improving access to affordable therapies for patients with complex conditions."

Additionally, Rajeev Nannapaneni, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NATCO Pharma Limited said: "We are pleased to launch Pomalidomide Capsules in the U.S. This further strengthens our oncology and specialty portfolio in the U.S. The launch highlights our commitment to our mission of making specialty medicines accessible to all the patients worldwide. We look forward to bringing more such complex and specialty products to the market in the coming years."

*All brand names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc.:

Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc., (New Jersey), the U.S. subsidiary of Towa International (Barcelona, Spain), partners with manufacturers nationwide and around the world to bring quality, cost-effective generic pharmaceuticals to U.S. patients. With our dedication to customer service, on-time delivery, reliable supply and quality manufacturing, we strive to impact the health of the patients we and our customers serve.

www.breckenridgepharma.com

About NATCO Pharma Limited:

NATCO Pharma Limited, (NSE:NATCOPHARM, BSE: 524816, Reuters: NATP.NS, Bloomberg: NTCPH,) headquartered at Hyderabad, India, develops, manufactures and distributes generic and branded pharmaceuticals, specialty pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients and crop protection products. The Company is a R&D oriented, and a science driven, leading Oncology player in the targeted therapies of domestic market and focuses on limited competition molecule in the US. The Company has 9 manufacturing sites and 2 R&D facilities in India. The Company's manufacturing facilities are approved by several leading regulatory authorities like US FDA, Brazil ANVISA, Health Canada, WHO and others catering to 50+ global markets. For more information, please visit us at www.natcopharma.com.

SOURCE Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc.