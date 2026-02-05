Breckenridge Pharmaceutical announces strategic collaboration with Medichem

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Towa International that markets, distributes, and sells generic medicines in the U.S., announced a strategic collaboration with Medichem Solutions S.L., a subsidiary of Medichem, encompassing a basket of injectable products used across therapeutic areas such as anesthesia, critical care, and emergency medicine. The collaboration expands Breckenridge's injectable business line and strengthens its ongoing commitment to the U.S. hospital channel, while reinforcing its long-term focus on delivering high-quality, affordable medicines upon which clinicians depend to treat patients. The collaboration reflects a dedication shared by both Breckenridge and Medichem Solutions to quality and reliability, and to addressing critical patient needs across hospital settings.

"This collaboration strengthens Breckenridge's growing presence in the hospital channel and represents another important milestone in our strategic evolution into three distinct, patient-focused business lines: specialty, hospital, and retail," said Brian Guy, President and Chief Commercial Officer of Breckenridge. "By partnering with Medichem Solutions, a trusted and experienced organization, we continue to build a diversified, patient-focused portfolio that supports healthcare providers with reliable, cost-effective treatment options."

"Medichem Solutions is very excited to partner with Breckenridge on some of the first products to be manufactured at our new, state-of-the-art facility in Asturias, Spain. This site adds sterile fill-and-finish capabilities to Medichem's B2B platform and reinforces our purpose of supporting partners in expanding their portfolios of affordable, high-quality medicines," said Olga Urazova, Chief Commercial Officer of Medichem.

Breckenridge's expanding hospital portfolio complements the company's broader focus on complex and underserved patient populations, including in the oncology, autoimmune, rare diseases, and pediatric care areas. By integrating these priorities across its specialty, hospital, and retail business lines, and through strategic partnerships such as this, Breckenridge aims to deliver meaningful therapeutic solutions that support patients throughout their treatment journey.

About Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc.:

Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc. (New Jersey), the U.S. subsidiary of Towa International (Barcelona, Spain), partners with manufacturers nationwide and around the world to bring quality, cost-effective generic pharmaceuticals to U.S. patients. With our dedication to customer service, on-time delivery, reliable supply and quality manufacturing, we strive to impact the health of the patients we and our customers serve.

About Medichem Solutions S.L.

Medichem Solutions S.L. (Asturias, Spain), a wholly owned subsidiary of Medichem, operates a new, state-of-the-art sterile fill-and-finish facility that strengthens Medichem's B2B platform and supports partners across hospital and specialty markets. Medichem, headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, is a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company focused on the development and manufacture of high-quality APIs and Drug Products for the global generics industry. With a commitment to quality, reliability and operational excellence, Medichem partners with pharmaceutical companies worldwide to support the expansion of their portfolios and the delivery of affordable medicines to patients.

