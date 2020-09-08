Breeze Premier: New Intuitive and Powerful Software for PHAs

SANTA BARBARA, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi® Breeze just expanded its software platform to PHAs. The new platform is called Breeze Premier and is available now to improve the workflows of today's PHA.

Built on the same platform as Yardi Breeze, Premier is ideal for those in need of an easy-to-use property management, accounting and compliance solution. It offers intuitive workflows (with built-in compliance validation) for Public Housing, Housing Choice Vouchers, Project Based Vouchers, HUD 50058/50059, layered subsidies and all major affordable housing programs.

As a web-based solution, the system does not require clients to maintain servers or spend time updating software. Users can easily log in using their phones, tablets or desktop computers.

"Breeze Premier expands on Breeze's capabilities, offering PHAs more advanced features to help them thrive and expand," said Terri Dowen, senior vice president of sales for Yardi. "From simple compliance workflows and robust accounting to online certifications and two-way texting, there are dozens of features exclusive to Breeze Premier that we're very thrilled to offer PHAs."

Visit yardibreeze.com/PHA to get a personalized demo or see more features. Use the live chat function on the site or call 800-866-1144 for more information about PHA options with Breeze Premier.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, California and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

