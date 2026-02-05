Breeze Through Disclosures: Oregon REALTORS® Get New Member Benefit with SkySlope

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oregon REALTORS® (OR) is teaming up with SkySlope to give access to Breeze at no additional cost to members. Breeze is the refreshingly simple digital disclosure solution that turns pages of confusing paperwork into a fast, easy, and mobile-friendly experience.

With Breeze, agents can send disclosures as simple digital questionnaires instead of endless forms. Sellers answer guided questions on their phone or computer, and Breeze handles the rest—accurate, complete, and ready to go. Built-in tools like MLS data integration and e-signatures via DigiSign make the process even smoother, saving agents valuable time.

"Oregon REALTORS® are looking for technology that saves time and reduces complexity," said Dr. Tony Kelly, President of Oregon REALTORS®. "By offering Breeze as a member benefit, we're providing REALTORS® with a smart solution that helps them work faster and deliver an even better client experience."

SkySlope empowers more than 900,000 real estate professionals across the U.S. and Canada. Known for simplifying every step of the transaction, SkySlope delivers digital solutions that liberate agents from busywork so they can focus on closing deals.

"We want to save agents time and headaches," said Tyler Smith, CEO of SkySlope. "With Breeze, we've made complicated disclosure forms simple, smart, and even kind of fun—helping agents move faster, look more professional, and give their clients a stress-free experience."

Starting this year, all Oregon REALTORS® members will have free access to Breeze—joining a growing movement of associations and brokerages who are modernizing real estate transactions to keep agents ahead in today's fast-paced market.

About Oregon REALTORS®

Established in 1932, Oregon REALTORS® is the state's largest professional real estate organization, representing nearly 17,000 members across the state. The association provides resources, advocacy, and education to support the ethical, profitable, and successful practice of real estate throughout Oregon.

About SkySlope

Since 2011, SkySlope has led real estate innovation, working closely with brokers to deliver intelligent solutions that drive transformation. As one of the industry's original disruptors, it has become the trusted platform for managing transactions from contract to close, empowering 900,000 real estate professionals across the U.S. and Canada. With nearly three million transactions handled annually, SkySlope is dedicated to collaborating with agents and brokers to redefine how they work, building a legacy that propels the real estate industry forward. For more information, visit SkySlope.com .

