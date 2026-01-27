SkySlope-OneKey® Collaboration Unlocks Smarter, Faster Forms for 43,000 REALTORS® in New York Metro

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OneKey® MLS , one of the top ten multiple listing services in the United States, today announced a major advancement forward in empowering its members: the rollout of SkySlope Forms , a best-in-class digital forms solution integrated directly into OneKey® MLS Matrix platform.

SkySlope Forms streamlines the form-filling process with intelligent automation and seamless MLS syncing, giving agents more control and speed in managing transactions. With single Sign-On (SSO) and data integration, members can now complete transactions effortlessly within their existing workflows.

Serving more than 43,000 REALTORS® across the New York Metropolitan Area, OneKey supports one of the nation's most active real estate markets with innovative technology solutions.

"OneKey® MLS has always been committed to supporting agents with solutions that fit a variety of workflows and needs," said Richard Haggerty, CEO of OneKey® MLS. "SkySlope Forms expands those choices, letting our members handle forms effortlessly within Matrix while keeping the focus on serving clients. It's about giving our members smarter technology to thrive in one of the most competitive real estate markets in the country."

With existing partnerships across many of the nation's top Multiple Listing Services, SkySlope's move into the New York metro market solidifies its standing as one of the industry's most influential technology providers.

"SkySlope's partnership with OneKey allows us to deliver more value where it counts—in the hands of agents navigating some of the nation's toughest markets," says SkySlope CEO Tyler Smith. "We're excited to help simplify New York agents' workflow so that they can stay focused on what matters: guiding clients through one of life's most pivotal moments."

Looking ahead, SkySlope is investing in AI-powered features designed to simplify routine tasks and speed up everyday workflows. By partnering with OneKey®, agents not only gain immediate access to streamlined forms, but also tap into the momentum of cutting-edge technology that's shaping the future of real estate.

Together, SkySlope and OneKey® are equipping New York Metro REALTORS® to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving market for years to come.

About OneKey® MLS

Owned and operated by the Long Island Board of REALTORS® and the Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS®, OneKey® MLS is the ninth-largest MLS in the U.S., with over 300,000 active, pending, and sold listings. Serving more than 43,000 REALTOR® members, OneKey® MLS is committed to delivering the freshest listings and innovative technology solutions in the New York Metropolitan Area. Learn more at OneKeyMLS.com.

About SkySlope

Since 2011, SkySlope has led real estate innovation, working closely with brokers to deliver intelligent solutions that drive transformation. As one of the industry's original disruptors, it has become the trusted platform for managing transactions from contract to close, empowering 900,000 real estate professionals across the U.S. and Canada. With nearly three million transactions handled annually, SkySlope is dedicated to collaborating with agents and brokers to redefine how they work, building a legacy that propels the real estate industry forward. For more information, visit SkySlope.com.

