Breg Achieves HITRUST Certification for Breg Vision® and Vision Clarity™

News provided by

Breg, Inc.

Jan 30, 2026, 06:00 ET

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Breg today announced that it has successfully achieved HITRUST certification, underscoring the company's commitment to meeting the highest standards of security, privacy, and compliance across its digital solutions, including Breg Vision and Vision Clarity.

HITRUST is widely recognized as one of the most rigorous security frameworks in the healthcare industry. Achieving certification demonstrates that Breg has implemented comprehensive controls designed to protect sensitive patient information, meet evolving regulatory requirements, and support the data‑security expectations of customers and partners.

Breg Vision, the industry's leading DMEPOS workflow platform, and Vision Clarity, Breg's automated benefits‑verification and cost‑estimation solution, underwent an extensive audit process to validate that both products meet HITRUST's stringent criteria. This achievement reinforces Breg's long-standing commitment to safeguarding customer data, strengthening operational integrity, and driving trust in digital healthcare.

"HITRUST certification is a clear demonstration of Breg's long-term commitment to leading the orthopedic market with secure, future-ready digital solutions," said Steve Ingel, President of Breg. "Providers are facing increasing pressure on security and operational performance, and this recognition reinforces our promise to deliver technology that supports their growth, protects their data, and enhances patient confidence."

"Achieving HITRUST certification validates the controls, processes, and continuous monitoring we've built into our platforms," said Steve Romeo, Chief Information & Commercial Software Officer at Breg. "Breg Vision and Vision Clarity are engineered with security at the core so customers can count on resilient, compliant solutions that scale with their organizations."

With this certification, Breg further positions itself as a trusted, security-focused partner for orthopedic practices, health systems, and care teams nationwide.

For more information about Breg Vision, Vision Clarity, or Breg's security and compliance programs, visit Breg.com.

SOURCE Breg, Inc.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

AAOE Awards Peer Reviewed™ Designation to Breg Vision®, Setting a New Standard in DMEPOS Workflow Management

AAOE Awards Peer Reviewed™ Designation to Breg Vision®, Setting a New Standard in DMEPOS Workflow Management

The American Alliance of Orthopaedic Executives (AAOE) has awarded its prestigious Peer Reviewed™ designation to Breg Vision®, reaffirming what many...
Breg, Inc. Announces the Promotion of Steve Ingel to President

Breg, Inc. Announces the Promotion of Steve Ingel to President

Breg, Inc., a leading provider of orthopedic bracing and support solutions, proudly announces that Steve Ingel has been promoted to President,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

High Tech Security

High Tech Security

News Releases in Similar Topics