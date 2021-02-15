Breg and Club Warehouse Launch Partnership in Australia

Breg Partners with Club Warehouse to Expand Orthopedic Product Offering to Australia's Elite Sports Organizations Tweet this

Club Warehouse's product portfolio extends from simple first aid needs to pharmacy, sports performance, and physiotherapy supplies, as well as sophisticated sports recovery equipment. To learn more about Breg's full product portfolio, visit Breg.com.

"Breg's bracing and cold therapy products are considered among the highest quality and highest value in our field," said Club Warehouse Owner Ian Patrick. "We are thrilled to partner with Breg to expand availability to patients and providers across Australia."

About Breg

Breg makes orthopedic bracing and devices, but more than that, the company makes durable medical equipment dispensement easier for our customers every step of the way, from hurt to healthy. Breg is committed to supporting practitioners through comprehensive partnerships, supporting patients with high-quality products and services, and delivering seamless support to facilities navigating the complexities of modern healthcare.

As the largest U.S. provider of cold therapy devices and second largest domestic provider of orthopedic bracing, Breg provides products to millions of patients annually. Founded in 1989, Breg is based in Carlsbad, Calif., and is a company of Water Street Healthcare Partners, a strategic investor focused exclusively on the health care industry. Visit www.breg.com.

About Club Warehouse

Established in the 1990s, Club Warehouse has become Australia's leading distributor of sports medical and physiotherapy supplies. The company has built a reputation of excellence around product knowledge, service and value on a comprehensive range of products.

Over the past 20 years, they have established strong relationships with some of the world's leading brands and manufacturers, as well as many of Australia's elite sporting codes and clubs, and national teams including:

AFL

NRL

Rugby Union

A League

Cricket

Cricket Australia, Bangladesh Cricket

Football (Soccer) Socceroos, Matilda's

Netball Australia

SOURCE Breg, Inc.

