Breg Appoints Former Stryker President to Executive Chairman

With more than 25 years of medical device leadership experience, Mr. Simpson most recently served as president of the Joint Replacement division of Stryker Corporation, one of the world's leading medical technology companies. During his tenure at Stryker, Mr. Simpson led a transformative strategy to establish robotics as a standard of care for the orthopedics industry. He also directed Stryker's Performance Solutions business, building it into one of the leading players in the convener market for joint replacement bundled care contracts with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

"Stuart Simpson is renowned for creating and implementing industry-leading commercial practices across the orthopedics landscape," said Brad Lee, Breg's president and CEO. "His innovative thinking and strong operating experience will be invaluable to us as we focus on new strategies to support our customers and re-emerge from the challenges of COVID-19."

He added, "On behalf of the board and our entire company, I want to thank Stuart Essig for his continued contributions to growing Breg. During his tenure as executive chairman, he was instrumental in working with us to complete 10 acquisitions to transform our company into a market leader."

Mr. Essig said: "Stuart Simpson brings a mix of strong experience and leadership that will power the growth and innovation that Breg's customers and patients have come to expect. We are delighted to have him on board."

Mr. Simpson currently serves as chairman of Surgalign Holdings, Inc., a global medical technology company advancing the science of spine care. He is a member of the President's Council for Valley Health System, New Jersey. Mr. Simpson also is a member of the Global Scot initiative for Scottish Enterprise and a mentor for students earning their advanced degrees in business administration at the University of Strathclyde, where he earned his bachelor's degree in Technology and Business Studies.

"I chose to join Breg's board because of the company's dedication to being a total solutions provider to customers," said Mr. Simpson. "Now more than ever, Breg has a tremendous opportunity to be a strategic partner to orthopedic providers as they continue to navigate change in our industry. I'm excited to work closely with Brad and the leadership team to shape this strategy."

About Breg, Inc.

Breg makes orthopedic bracing and devices, but more than that, the company makes durable medical equipment programs easier for our customers every step of the way, from hurt to healthy. Breg is committed to supporting practitioners through comprehensive partnerships, supporting patients with high-quality products and services, and delivering seamless support to facilities navigating the complexities of modern healthcare. As the largest U.S. provider of cold therapy devices and second largest domestic provider of orthopedic bracing, Breg provides products to millions of patients annually. Founded in 1989, Breg is based in Carlsbad, Calif., and is a company of Water Street Healthcare Partners, a strategic investor focused exclusively on the health care industry. Visit www.breg.com.

