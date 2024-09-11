Breg, Inc. Announces Organizational Leadership Changes

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Breg, Inc®, a leading innovation-driven medical device and software solutions company, is proud to announce multiple organizational leadership changes.

Effective immediately, Dave Mowry has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board. On his appointment, Mowry stated, "After an evaluation of the business and market, during my time serving as Interim CEO, my optimism about Breg's vast opportunities has only grown. We are excited about becoming the leader in an under-appreciated market segment. We are already building momentum within the business as we shift the focus toward true innovation and category and channel expansion. We have a long road ahead, but I have great confidence in the team as we build discipline and consistency to achieving our financial objectives both in the short and long term."

Board Member Vickie Capps added, "The Board unanimously supported the decision to install Dave in this critical role. He is the right choice to lead Breg given his exceptional track record of creating value for the shareholders and his extensive knowledge of the medical device industry, specifically within the orthopedic sector."

Breg has also successfully concluded its search for a Chief Financial Officer, appointing Matt Simons to the position. Mr. Simons is an experienced senior financial executive with over 25 years of strategic financial leadership experience, having driven transformation across multiple industries. He has specific sector experience and will lead Breg's finance initiatives, business development efforts, and accounting and finance teams.

Industry veteran Steve Ingel has been appointed as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Breg. In this role, he will lead the Marketing, Billing, Customer Care, National Accounts, Impact Solutions, and Domestic and International Sales teams. With over 30 years of experience and a proven track record of success navigating the Orthopedic Bracing and Support industry, Mr. Ingel continues to bring valuable expertise to the Breg organization.

Breg's newly restructured organization is designed to leverage both new and existing talent, enhance cross-functional collaboration, consolidate complementary functions, and strengthen accountability. With this refined structure and a disciplined approach to execution, Breg is well-positioned to meet its commitments to patients, healthcare providers, and employees.

"Partnering with our new owners, a newly established, industry-experienced board of directors, and a talented and well-respected leadership team is a tremendous honor. Matt, Steve, and I are truly excited to represent such a well-known and respected orthopedic brand. Together, we intend to leverage Breg's long-standing commitment to clinical outcomes and support for the providers and a renewed alignment with our distribution partners to become the leading global pure-play bracing and support business.", commented Mr. Mowry.

Breg is a global leader in developing, manufacturing, and distributing high-quality musculoskeletal health medical devices as well as innovative software-enabled service solutions for efficient, durable medical equipment management. For more information about Breg, please visit: www.breg.com

