Breg Launches Breg Vision® 7.0: Workflow Management Software for Durable Medical Equipment Providers

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Breg, Inc., an orthopedic bracing provider with market-leading consulting and technology programs, has launched the next generation of its paperless workflow management system for orthopedic providers, Breg Vision® 7.0, in Apple's app store.

Breg Vision is an end-to-end application that automates and optimizes in-house durable medical equipment (DME) programs. Version 7.0, developed and refined through direct customer feedback, includes multiple customer experience and usability upgrades, including:

A completely redesigned, rebuilt mobile application on a reliable and scalable platform

Thoughtfully enhanced workflows that require 27% fewer touches to complete patient dispensements

A streamlined infrastructure for expedited future enhancements and improved continuity of patient care

"Breg continues to listen to and support our needs with the Vision application," said Breg customer James Clarke, DME coordinator, Desert Orthopedic. "The new app includes everything that I previously found useful and gives us an even more capable and stable application to work with. I look forward to seeing what else comes from this new platform."

Launched more than 10 years ago as a web application, Breg Vision has the longest tenure of any DME patient management software on the market. It has evolved to include mobile capabilities, integrations with dozens of Electronic Medical/Health Records (EMR/EHR/PM) systems and partnerships with Greenway, Athena Health and Allscripts. With more than 200 unique channel connections, the system is able to pull patient scheduling information from almost any EMR/PM, push patient information and documentation to EMRs and/or billing systems, and manage real-time inventory, among other features.

Other Vision capabilities include:

Improved staff productivity with paperless dispensing

Streamlined inventory management with real-time tracking

Seamless information exchange via bi-directional EMR/PM interfacing

Documentation generation and coding and charge capture

Breg Vision is a key part of Breg Impact, the company's customized DME/bracing program. Breg Impact has more clinically trained staff supporting customers across the country than any other DME provider.

"Our customers tell us that the thing they struggle with most as healthcare providers is finding the time to deliver excellent patient care while also managing the demands of their business," said Brad Lee, Breg's CEO. "The improvements we've made in Vision 7.0 are designed to address those concerns. Our updates mean customers can spend less time on administrative tasks and more time elevating patient care."

To learn more about Vision 7.0, please visit www.breg.com/impact/vision/.

About Breg, Inc.

Breg helps simplify and elevate orthopedic patient care by delivering high quality products and comprehensive partnerships. The second largest U.S. provider of orthopedic bracing, Breg is partner to 2,500 clinics, more than 6,000 orthopedic surgeons and 1,500 Integrated Delivery Networks, providing sports medicine and rehabilitation products to millions of patients annually. Breg's interconnected programs and total solutions are designed to fit specific customer needs, giving time back to providers and patients alike to focus on what's most important. Founded in 1989, Breg is based in Carlsbad, Calif., and is a company of Water Street Healthcare Partners, a strategic investor focused exclusively on the health care industry. Visit www.breg.com.

