Brekeke Introduces Team Collaboration Software that Minimizes Security Risks for Businesses

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Brekeke Software announced the release of Unified Communication software, Brekeke UC. Brekeke's Unified Communication software is unique in that it offers superb telephony functions and flexibility backed with their SIP technology products. The product is designed to provide more secure and private communication for employees and businesses, allowing them to save all data and user information on their premises.

"As a business owner, I am concerned for the privacy of our employees and information shared between our team. I knew that we needed to have a more secure and private team collaboration tool," said Shin Yamade, Brekeke's CEO. "We are known for our voice software products, so it is a natural path for us to develop Unified Communication software to bring all types of communication methods into one simple tool," added Yamade.

Brekeke UC is a unified communication tool that runs on web-browser applications. All functions, including file sharing, presence, voice/video calls, group chat, voice/video conference, are available on the browser on your phone, tablet, or desktop. The software is available for both on-premises installation and cloud-based services.

Learn more about Brekeke UC, visit http://www.brekeke.com/unified-communication/

About Brekeke Software

Brekeke Software, Inc., is an industry-leading developer of SIP (Session Initiation Protocol) software products for IP (Internet Protocol) network communications. With a variety of standards-based SIP software, Brekeke products provide a highly scalable and reliable voice and data communication platform for telephony carriers, service providers, and enterprises. Founded in 2002, Brekeke is headquartered in San Mateo, California. For more information, visit http://www.brekeke.com.

Contact Information

Brekeke Software, Inc.

Tomoko Shimizu

+1 (650) 401-6636

193304@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brekeke-introduces-team-collaboration-software-that-minimizes-security-risks-for-businesses-300628877.html

SOURCE Brekeke Software, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.brekeke.com

