brelixi® Launches Nano Cannabis-Infused Instant Drink Mixes, Combining the Power of Science and Holistic Wellness

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- brelixi®, an innovative new holistic wellness brand, has officially launched its line of nano cannabis-infused instant drink mixes. Backed by female food scientist, Breanna Neff, brelixi draws on the power of its proprietary nano cannabis technology and better-for-you functional ingredients to offer consumers convenience, discretion, and unparalleled wellness.

brelixi's THC Yuzu + Turmeric Lemonade Drink Mix brelixi's CBD Elderberry + Hibiscus Lemonade Drink Mix

Featuring nootropics, electrolytes, antioxidants, and adaptogens, brelixi is currently available in two unique and refreshing flavors: Elderberry and Hibiscus Lemonade, with 30 mg of CBD, and Yuzu Turmeric Lemonade, which offers 20 mg of THC. The brand utilizes its nano cannabis technology to provide a faster onset time (of about five to ten minutes), with more perceivable effects–making it one of the fastest-acting and longest-lasting cannabis products on the market.

Expertly flavor-masked by Founder and Chief Food Scientist Breanna Neff, who honed her expertise working with global food & beverage leaders and startups, brelixi not only offers a refreshing taste but a number of wellness benefits as well. A few notable benefits include enhanced hydration, stress reduction, enhanced focus and mood, strengthened immunity, and more.

Aside from its discreet and portable nature, brelixi offers a remarkable edge through its complete customization, allowing users to tailor not only the dosage but also the flavor to their personal preferences. Whether blended into a mocktail, slowly sipped in microdoses, or effortlessly mixed with water, brelixi empowers its customers to embark on a journey where wellbeing is as customizable as it is delightful.

"brelixi is a celebration of wellness through cannabis," explained Brenna Neff. "As a Black female founder, I take great pride in my role, not only in destigmatizing cannabis use but also in presenting cannabis enthusiasts with an innovative and personalized consumption option that's equally flavorful, discreet, and accessible."

brelixi encourages its customers to "Know Your Dose" in order to achieve that perfect vibe. To enjoy brelixi, the company recommends mixing one stick in either 8, or 16 ounces of water, depending on the desired flavor. Consumers should drink only half of their glass to start, and slowly increase the dosage after about five to ten minutes.

Priced at $12 per stick or $45 per 5-pack, brelixi is available nationwide (subject to state regulations) online and at select dispensaries and specialty stores. For more information, please visit www.brelixi.com or follow the company on social media @brelixi.

