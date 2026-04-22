BRELLO HEALTH LAUNCHES PROJECT LONGEVITY PODCAST TO ADDRESS WOMEN'S HEALTH INFORMATION GAP

'Project Longevity' Debuts April 21 on Major Streaming Platforms

HOUSTON, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions of women struggle to find clear, trustworthy health information tailored to their needs. Brello Health is stepping in to close that gap. The Houston-based women's longevity brand today announced the launch of Project Longevity, a podcast featuring expert-led conversations on hormonal health, metabolism, fitness and longevity, available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, and YouTube.

Pictured left to right: Tori Farrow, health and wellness coach, and Caulen Foster, Chief Executive Officer of Brello Health, at the launch announcement of Project Longevity*, a new podcast from Brello Health dedicated to women's hormonal health, metabolism, fitness and longevity. The six-episode series is available now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and YouTube. For media inquiries, contact [email protected].*

The show extends Brello's platform beyond care delivery into education and media, bringing expert-led conversations on women's health directly to listeners on demand.

"Project Longevity is a natural extension of what we're building at Brello Health. We've always been committed to delivering a high standard of care, but Brello is more than medication. We want to be the complete resource center for women who are looking to transform their lives, and this podcast is a big step toward putting that knowledge directly in their hands." said Caulen Foster, chief executive officer of Brello Health.

About the Podcast

Project Longevity is a six-episode series launching with its debut episode on April 21, with new episodes to follow bi-weekly. Each episode features conversations with medical professionals, wellness experts and women navigating similar health journeys. The show is partnering with a roster of prominent guests across health, wellness and lifestyle. Confirmed guests for the series include health and wellness coach Tori Farrow, Sandra Mason, known for her appearance on ABC's The Golden Bachelor, and Dr. Felice Chan, a practitioner of traditional Chinese medicine, with additional guests to be announced.

"Longevity isn't just about living longer — it's about living better," said Lee Jimenez, director of content at Brello Health. "This podcast is designed to equip women with the knowledge and confidence to achieve both."

Episode 1: Chronic Illness, Fitness and Longevity

The debut episode features Tori Farrow, a health and wellness coach with nearly 500,000 followers across Instagram and TikTok whose approach to longevity is grounded in personal experience. A former athlete, Farrow was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome, stage 3 endometriosis and Crohn's disease, which led her to shift her focus from outward fitness to long-term internal health management.

In the episode, Farrow discusses how fitness and health management are deeply interconnected, the role of nutrition and recovery in sustainable wellness, and why small, consistent habits — not dramatic transformations — are the foundation of longevity. She also addresses the gut-brain connection and how gut health influences both physical and mental well-being.

Farrow works primarily with women managing chronic illness and autoimmune conditions, helping them rebuild strength, energy and confidence through coaching.

"You don't need to be confident to start. You need to be willing," Farrow said.

"A mountain is moved by small pebbles each day," Farrow added.

Project Longevity Episode 1 is available now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and YouTube.

About Brello Health

Founded in 2023, Brello Health is a rapidly growing women's longevity brand and an emerging leader in women's longevity health in the United States. Having served over 70,000 members, Brello connects individuals with telehealth practitioners, blending medical care, education and community-based resources — all designed to support long-term health transformation, not just care delivery.

For more information, please visit brellohealth.com.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the individual speakers and do not necessarily reflect the views or endorsements of Brello. The information provided is intended solely as a general educational and/or informational resource and is not medical advice. Brello is not a healthcare provider, does not diagnose, treat, or mitigate any disease or medical condition, and does not recommend any product to diagnose, treat, or mitigate any disease or medical condition. Listeners should not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical evaluation, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult with a qualified healthcare professional to discuss your individual health needs and determine the most appropriate treatment options for you.

Listen Now: Spotify Link | Apple Podcasts Link | Amazon Music Link | YouTube Link

Media Contact:

Brello Health

[email protected]

SOURCE Brello Health