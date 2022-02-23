Brelyon Wins 2022 SPIE Prism Award for Innovation in Displays

"We are really excited and grateful to receive the Prism Award," said Dr. Alok Mehta, COO of Brelyon. "This is a significant recognition from the industry. From day one, we made it a priority to take our innovation out of the lab and into the field, where we've assiduously iterated with our customers and end-users to meet their most nuanced visual experience needs. We are honored by the recognition from the optics and photonics community and look forward to making our next-generation display technology available to the world."

Built upon groundbreaking work from the MIT Media Lab, Brelyon's Ultra RealityTM uses precise wavefront engineering to create a massive field of view with true optical depth, generating an immersive panoramic virtual screen that engulfs the viewer without the need for a headset. Brelyon launched Ultra RealityTM in January at CES , where the company also announced partnerships with LG Display , Monozukuri and Formant .

"Unlike conventional stereoscopic displays, Brelyon uses its monocular depth modulation capabilities to provide a visual experience that alleviates eye fatigue and image artifacts for the user," said Professor Ramesh Raskar of MIT Media Lab. "Conventionally the lightfield has been represented by subsampling the field in angle. While this approach is straightforward to implement, it usually comes with angular haze artifact and resolution reduction per view angle which ultimately creates an inferior image quality compared to flat screens."

Brelyon's Ultra Reality™ features a high dynamic range (HDR) 122" screen in a compact 32" form factor which can clock at 144Hz. This enables a variety of enterprise and consumer use cases by offering a multi-monitor replacement and an immersive portal to the metaverse. The dynamic range of a screen is now a benchmark standard that is highly sought after in the display market. This parameter refers to the difference between the blackest black and brightest pixel shown by the display and the smooth transitions between the brightness levels.

"With resolution densities surpassing the retina resolution for most displays, the dynamic range of the image is the new frontier to excel in experience impact," said Ajit Ninan, vice president of Dolby Laboratories. "The Brelyon technology allows crafting brightness and luminance in a completely new way. This is really innovative, because now by considering the directionality of the light we can start to think about dynamic range as a vector field with much higher local brightness boundaries rather than a flat 2D matrix with linear nits range."

Learn more about the Prism Awards here . For more information on Breylon, visit www.brelyon.com .

ABOUT BRELYON

Headquartered in San Mateo, CA, USA Brelyon is a technology pioneer in hardware and software technologies for headset-less immersive experiences. Founded by scientists from MIT and UCF and with decades of industry experience, the company announced its innovative display platform in June 2020 and is now piloting its products for gaming and industrial applications with strategic partners. Please visit www.brelyon.com for more information.

CONTACT

Michael Tolkin

[email protected]

SOURCE Brelyon