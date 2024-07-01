Brendan Murray Transitions to CEO of VOLLERS, Inc.

NORTH BRANCH, N.J., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VOLLERS, a family-owned full-service provider of construction services, is pleased to announce key leadership changes. Brendan Murray, the current President of VOLLERS Excavating and Construction, Inc., HVI Services, LLC, and Layout, Inc., has transitioned to the role of Chief Executive Officer of VOLLERS, Inc., while maintaining the position of President, effective immediately.

Brendan Murray, CEO of VOLLERS, Inc.:

Brendan Murray, CEO, Vollers, Inc.

Brendan Murray brings over two decades of leadership experience in the construction industry to his position as CEO of VOLLERS, Inc.

"I am truly honored to step into the role of CEO at VOLLERS, Inc.," says Murray. "As we celebrate our 75th year in business, I am excited to usher the company into a new era of growth and innovation."

VOLLERS, Inc. is a management and holdings company that invests in and provides corporate services to a portfolio of partner and owned entities, including VOLLERS Excavating and Construction, Inc., HVI Services, LLC, Aspen Landscaping and Construction, Inc., Assuncao Brothers, Inc., and Layout, Inc.

As CEO, Murray aims to expand best practices to each wing of the VOLLERS business, strengthening their position of leadership in the industry.



"Working with Brendan over the last five years has given him many opportunities to demonstrate to the Board of Directors his diverse talents and leadership abilities. The Board is confident in Brendan's ability to continue leading VOLLERS into the future on a path of sustainable growth, delivering successful outcomes for our clients and shareholders," says Rob Vollers, Chairman of the Board.

The Board of Directors and executive team are excited to welcome Murray to his new role as CEO and look forward to a seamless transition and continued success under his leadership.

To stay informed about growth and upcoming projects, follow us on Instagram and LinkedIn .

About VOLLERS:

For 75 years, VOLLERS has facilitated private, commercial, and public projects through an unparalleled level of experience, innovation, proficiency, and safety. From site preparation to a wide range of utilities and infrastructure enhancements on private and public projects, VOLLERS stands alone in its capabilities and dedication to client satisfaction and employee safety. Inspired from a legacy shaped by founders Herb and Nancy Vollers, the Management Team continues to maintain and strengthen the company's commitment to customer satisfaction and timely delivery of quality construction services through its portfolio of partner and owned entities, including VOLLERS Excavating and Construction, Inc., HVI Services, LLC, Aspen Landscaping and Construction, Inc., Assuncao Brothers, Inc., and Layout, Inc.

About Brendan Murray:

Murray joined VOLLERS, Inc. in January 2020 as Director of Construction, bringing over 20 years of experience as founder of a multi-million-dollar commercial construction services firm. Prior to VOLLERS, Brendan served in various leadership roles in the construction industry. Having attended Rutgers University's College of Engineering, Brendan is known for his strategic vision and ability to foster both individual and organizational growth. Murray is committed to upholding VOLLERS' legacy while steering the company towards future innovation and success.

SOURCE Vollers, Inc.