Brendon Babenzien Named Creative Director of J.Crew Men's

Babenzien will lead J.Crew Men's design, instilling the brand with the free-thinking point of view and visionary focus on responsible business models that have earned him critical acclaim throughout his impressive career. Babenzien's vision as Design Director at Supreme elevated a niche skate wear brand to the global stage, while his founding of Noah earned him further international renown for building a brand with a high standard of quality menswear while challenging the status quo by seeking to further positive change within the industry. As Creative Director of J.Crew Men's, Babenzien will for the first time turn his focus towards the evolution and reimagination of a true American classic.

"J.Crew has always been a part of my life - quietly, subtly in the background, slowly becoming the platform from which to build my personal style. I'm excited to join the team and build a positive future that meets the interests of the thoughtful consumers that exist today, satisfying not just their sophisticated taste level but their demands for responsible business practices," said Babenzien. "J.Crew is in the unique position to help men achieve the confidence we all seek both stylistically and as consumers. I look forward to working with Libby and the rest of the J.Crew family to achieve these goals."

"Brendon is a singular talent in the fashion world. He's a true storyteller, and it's that depth of vision and creativity that have led to his proven ability to build beloved brands that customers obsess over. His unique point of view, willingness to take risks and insider status will be invaluable to J.Crew's commitment to step outside ourselves and disrupt our brand and the industry in a progressive way," said Wadle. "Brendon has always had an innate ability to pursue meaningful creative with integrity and is obsessively engaged with what is happening in the industry. His authentic connection to the brand serves as a perfect foundation upon which to drive the future of J.Crew Men's, and I couldn't be more thrilled to welcome him to the team."

Babenzien will begin his work with J.Crew Men's effective immediately, reporting directly to Wadle. His first full collection for the brand is scheduled to debut in the second half of 2022.

