Brenig Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation of Phase 1 Data for BT-267 at AD/PD™ 2026, and Provides Updates on BT-409, its NLRP3 Inhibitor Program

BOSTON, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brenig Therapeutics, Inc. (Brenig), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing small-molecule therapies for neurologic diseases, today announced that Tien Dam, MD, Chief Medical Officer, will present interim data from the Company's ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of BT-267, its novel, brain-penetrant leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor, at the International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases and Related Neurological Disorders (AD/PD™ 2026), being held March 17-21, 2026, in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The presentation will highlight emerging clinical data evaluating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK), and central nervous system (CNS) penetration of BT-267 in healthy volunteers.

Brenig to present Phase 1 BT-267 data at AD/PD 2026; BT-409 Phase 1 trial underway. Post this

Presentation Details

Title: Phase 1 Study of BT-267, a potent, selective, brain-penetrant, and oral small-molecule inhibitor of LRRK2 (ID 3219)

Presenter: Tien Dam, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Brenig Therapeutics

Symposium 6010: PD and Lewy Body Disorders: From Prevention to Novel Therapies

Date/Time: March 21, 2026 | 12:25pm CET

Location: Hall A2

"BT-267 was designed to achieve robust and sustained LRRK2 inhibition in the brain, a key driver of Parkinson's disease biology," said Tien Dam, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Brenig Therapeutics. "In our ongoing Phase 1 study, we observe encouraging pharmacokinetic properties, including evidence of meaningful CNS exposure, which we believe may support a best-in-class profile for the LRRK2 inhibitor class. We look forward to sharing these data at AD/PD."

BT-267 is a potent, selective, brain-penetrant inhibitor of LRRK2, a genetically validated target implicated in Parkinson's disease. The ongoing Phase 1 study is designed to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamic effects of BT-267 in healthy volunteers.

Pipeline Update: BT-409 (NLRP3 Inhibitor Program)

Brenig also announced that it has dosed healthy volunteers in its Phase 1 clinical trial of BT-409, a brain-penetrant NLRP3 inhibitor targeting neuroinflammation. BT-409 has been well tolerated to date, with no safety signals observed thus far and the study is progressing as planned. The Company believes BT-409 has the potential to be a best-in-class compound with high brain penetration to address a broad range of neuroinflammatory conditions.

About Brenig Therapeutics

Founded in 2021 through a venture creation initiative led by Torrey Pines Investment and OrbiMed, Brenig Therapeutics secured a $65 million Series A financing in July 2024, led by NEA with participation from BioGeneration Ventures, OrbiMed, Torrey Pines, and other U.S.-based healthcare investors. Brenig is dedicated to developing innovative small-molecule therapies to address fundamental disease mechanisms and accelerate clinical translation for neurodegenerative diseases. BT-409 was licensed from Mwyngil Therapeutics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the initiation, timing, design, conduct, and outcomes of planned or ongoing clinical studies; the therapeutic potential, safety, and efficacy of BT-409 and BT-267; the advancement of these programs into future clinical stages; and Brenig's development plans and strategic objectives. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, uncertainties inherent in drug discovery and development, clinical trial execution and results, regulatory review and approval processes, and the availability of capital. Brenig undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by law.

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SOURCE Brenig Therapeutics Inc