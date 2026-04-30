Brenig Therapeutics to Present Hybrid AI Drug Discovery Platform at Keystone Symposia Computational Advances in Drug Discovery

BOSTON and SAN DIEGO, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brenig Therapeutics Inc. (Brenig), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing best-in-class therapies for neurodegenerative, neuroinflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that Alexei Pushechnikov, PhD, will present the company's computation discovery platform, in partnership with Expert Systems, Inc., at the upcoming Keystone Symposia meeting, Computational Advances in Drug Discovery.

Dr. Pushechnikov's presentation, titled "The Convergence of Structural Biology and Non-Human Intelligence in Brenig Therapeutics' Early Discovery," will highlight Brenig's Hybrid AI Platform, developed in partnership with Expert Systems Inc and its proprietary AI-driven drug discovery technologies. This integrated approach combines physics-based structural biology with advanced machine learning to address longstanding challenges in drug discovery.

Brenig to present its Hybrid AI drug discovery platform at Keystone Symposia in London on May 8, 2026. Post this

Poster Presentation Details

Conference: Keystone Symposia Computational Advances in Drug Discovery

Keystone Symposia Computational Advances in Drug Discovery Date: Friday, May 8th, 2026

Friday, May 8th, 2026 Time: 12:30 PM GMT

12:30 PM GMT Location: Park Plaza Riverbank | London, UK

Park Plaza Riverbank | London, UK Poster number: 1012

1012 Title: The Convergence of Structural Biology and Non-Human Intelligence in Brenig Therapeutics' Early Discovery

The Convergence of Structural Biology and Non-Human Intelligence in Brenig Therapeutics' Early Discovery Presenter: Alexei Pushechnikov, PhD

The presentation will showcase how Brenig's approach enables the design of highly selective, brain-penetrant small molecules, overcoming the historical tradeoff between potency, selectivity, and central nervous system (CNS) exposure. By combining molecular dynamics–driven structural insights with large-scale AI-enabled property optimization, the platform allows for rapid iteration through a high-efficiency design–make–test cycle. Unlike traditional sequential development paradigms, Brenig applies a concurrent co-optimization strategy, enabling simultaneous refinement of potency, selectivity, safety, and CNS exposure.

This integrated approach has enabled the advancement of multiple programs from design to clinical development in approximately three years, underscoring the potential to deliver breakthrough therapies while maintaining capital efficiency.

"Brenig was founded on the belief that advancing molecules that were developed integrating rigorous physics with modern AI could fundamentally change how drugs are discovered," said Dr. Pushechnikov. "Through our collaboration with Expert Systems, we are able to operationalize a powerful discovery engine that explores chemical space with a level of precision and efficiency that was previously not possible."

This methodology has directly enabled the advancement of Brenig's two clinical-stage programs:

BT-267 , a potent, selective, brain-penetrant LRRK2 inhibitor for Parkinson's disease

, a potent, selective, brain-penetrant LRRK2 inhibitor for Parkinson's disease BT-409, a brain-penetrant NLRP3 inhibitor for cardiometabolic and neuroinflammatory diseases

BT-409 was originally discovered by Mwyngil Therapeutics, which utilized the same underlying platform technologies. Brenig has subsequently acquired BT-409 and advanced the program into clinical development.

Together, these programs exemplify the platform's ability to generate compounds with optimized pharmacologic characteristics, supporting Brenig's strategy to develop best-in-class therapies.

The company will also present data demonstrating that this hybrid approach can resolve historically intractable challenges in CNS drug development, including achieving high kinome selectivity alongside robust brain exposure. The success of BT-267, which demonstrates strong selectivity and a favorable safety profile, serves as proof-of-concept for this discovery paradigm.

"This discovery engine is not just theoretical—it has already produced clinical-stage assets with differentiated profiles," said Megan McGill, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Brenig Therapeutics. "By partnering with Expert Systems, we've built a highly optimized approach to drug discovery that we believe can consistently deliver best-in-class medicines."

About Brenig Therapeutics

Brenig Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing small molecule therapies for neurodegenerative, neuroinflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company leverages an AI/ML-enabled discovery platform—developed in partnership with Expert Systems—that integrates structural biology and data-driven design to create highly selective, brain-penetrant compounds with optimized pharmacologic properties. Brenig's lead programs include BT-267, a LRRK2 inhibitor in clinical development for Parkinson's disease, and BT-409, a brain-penetrant NLRP3 inhibitor advancing through early clinical studies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the initiation, timing, design, conduct, and outcomes of planned or ongoing clinical studies; the therapeutic potential, safety, and efficacy of BT-409 and BT-267; the advancement of these programs into future clinical stages; and Brenig's development plans and strategic objectives. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, uncertainties inherent in drug discovery and development, clinical trial execution and results, regulatory review and approval processes, and the availability of capital. Brenig undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by law.

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SOURCE Brenig Therapeutics Inc