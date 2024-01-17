Brennan Acquires 263,000 SF Surplus Industrial Building in Cincinnati

News provided by

Brennan Investment Group, LLC

17 Jan, 2024, 07:15 ET

Prior to closing, full building leased to Trew under a long-term lease

CINCINNATI, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group ("Brennan"), a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops, and operates industrial facilities throughout the United States, has acquired a 263,000 square foot industrial building located at 10045 International Boulevard, Cincinnati, OH. The property was acquired from Intelligrated under a consolidation plan to dispose of the building by the end of 2023. The property is situated on a 17.5-acre site in the premier World Park industrial park in the northwest submarket of Cincinnati. Upon closing, Brennan was able to successfully secure a new lease for the building with Trew®. Trew, a provider of automated material handling solutions, will use the facility for manufacturing and distribution of material handling equipment throughout the United States and Canada.

The property was constructed in 1986 and was expanded/renovated in 2000. The building features 390 auto parking stalls, a 130-foot-deep truck court with trailer parking stalls, 25-feet clear ceiling heights, 4800 amps power, three five-ton cranes, and an outdoor storage area.

The infill property is located 15 miles north of downtown Cincinnati and less than five miles from both Interstates 275 and 75, which offers convenient access to Cincinnati's major freeways, allowing for efficient distribution on a local, regional and national level.

"This acquisition continues our value-add strategy of investing in highly functional, well-located industrial assets in areas with strong demographic trends," explained Doug Lance, Brennan's Senior Vice-President for the Ohio/Kentucky/Indiana markets. "Cincinnati's high occupancy rates, high tenant demand and significant barriers to entry for functional, infill manufacturing buildings were key considerations in making our investment decision."

"We are excited to add this infill property to our ever-growing Midwest portfolio, which now totals over 26.7M square feet, said Kevin Brennan, Managing Principal and Head of Brennan's Midwest Region. This acquisition is emblematic of Brennan's corporate real estate initiative – one of Brennan's multiple investment strategies - which aims to provide liquidity to corporations seeking to monetize their industrial real estate. Brennan will continue to aggressively seek these corporate-owned industrial opportunities throughout 2024."

About Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired over $6.5 billion in industrial real estate. The company's current portfolio spans 27 states and encompasses 52 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 5,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

For more information on Brennan Investment Group, go to brennanllc.com.

Media contact: 
Ursula Walendzewicz
[email protected]

SOURCE Brennan Investment Group, LLC

Also from this source

Brennan Acquires a Seven Building Portfolio in DuPage County O'Hare

Brennan Acquires a Seven Building Portfolio in DuPage County O'Hare

Brennan Investment Group ("Brennan"), a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops, and operates industrial facilities throughout...
Brennan Acquires 10-Acre IOS Site in Sayreville, New Jersey

Brennan Acquires 10-Acre IOS Site in Sayreville, New Jersey

Brennan Investment Group ("Brennan"), a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops, and operates industrial facilities throughout...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Commercial Real Estate

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Real Estate Transactions

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.