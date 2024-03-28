Brennan Breaks Ground in Laredo, Texas

Nearshoring drives demand for distribution facilities along the US-Mexico border

LAREDO, Texas, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group ("Brennan"), a leading private real estate investment firm specializing in the acquisition, development, and operation of industrial facilities across the United States, has commenced construction on a state-of-the-art, class A, cross-dock building situated on 24.18 acres. The facility, totaling 393,796 square feet, will be located at Pinnacle Business Park on FM 1472 (Mines Road), at the intersection of Hwy 59 and I-35 in Laredo, Texas. Construction is expected to be completed by December 2024.

"Mexico overtook China in late 2023 to become the number one exporter to the United States with the value goods approaching $500 billion," stated Michael Brennan, Chairman and Managing Principal of Brennan Investment Group. "Of equal importance, Laredo has the number one port in North America. We are pleased with our strategic decision to invest here."

"The development will feature important logistical amenities, including 32 foot clear ceiling heights and ample trailer parking. Our location within Laredo could not be better. We are between the two primary commercial trading bridges in Laredo, the World Trade and Columbia bridges," remarked Hildeberto Moreno, Brennan's Vice President for US Border Investments a position created in May of 2022. Moreno has significant experience in US-Mexico cross-border development having held positions with IDI Gazeley and, earlier, with Prologis, serving as development manager for industrial projects across the US-Mexico border.

Brennan's new US Border division will make investments in the US and across the entire US-Mexico border, stretching nearly 1,600 miles from San Diego, California to Brownsville, Texas. "The nearshoring phenomenon, driven by geopolitics, labor cost differences, and robotics, will be a significant part of our business for years to come," explained Troy MacMane, Managing Principal for Brennan's Texas Region, which includes its US Border division. "Of course, we always have to be careful about how we make our bets and allocate capital, but the tenant demand along the border will not slow down for years to come."

