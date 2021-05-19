Brennan Acquires Two In-Fill Industrial Buildings in Denver

DENVER, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group, a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops and operates industrial facilities throughout the United States, has announced the acquisition of two properties totaling approximately 188,573 square feet at 5180-5270 Fox Street in Denver, Colorado. Approximately one-half mile from the intersection of Interstate 25 and Interstate 70, these in-fill assets are in the epicenter of the Denver metro area.

"Brennan launched its Corporate Real Estate Services (CRES) last year based on our conviction that there were significant opportunities in monetizing the surplus assets of corporate America" remarked Michael W. Brennan, Co- Founder and Chairman of Brennan Investment Group. "Our 9 offices throughout the country give us the deal sourcing infrastructure, including better market intelligence for our underwriting assumptions and, further, supplies the boots- on- the-ground to redevelop assets into value creating investments."

"This is a last mile location if there ever was one" commented Brian Roach, Managing Principal of Brennan Investment Group, with responsibility for the Denver market along with Salt Lake City, Phoenix, and Kansas City markets. "The increasing scarcity of these buildings, in these locations, should give our repositioning and monetization plans a tremendous advantage". Brennan's Denver region has built or acquired 2,280,460 square feet exceeding over $170 Million in total investments in the last 30 months.

Denver's demographics and population growth make it a region justifying increasing capital allocations from Brennan Investment Group. "We are very pleased with the performance of every investment we have made in Denver" said Scott McKibben Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Brennan. "Both the fundamentals and the demographics point to increasing levels of positive space absorption over the next several years. And that, of course, is very good for the industrial real estate business."

About Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired over $4 billion in industrial real estate. The company's current portfolio spans 29 states and encompasses 44 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 4,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

