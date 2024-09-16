Jack Brennan Joins Brennan Investment Group as Managing Principal

Will source investment opportunities in the Midwest and oversee the Region

ROSEMONT, Ill., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group, a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops, and operates industrial facilities throughout the United States, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jack Brennan as Managing Principal for the Midwest Region. Jack Brennan replaces Kevin Brennan as the head of the Midwest following Kevin Brennan's promotion to Chief Investment Officer on May 13, 2024.

In his new role, Jack will assume overall responsibility for sourcing new investment opportunities and will oversee the Midwest Region's 30 million square foot portfolio. Brennan's Midwest Region includes Chicago, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Louisville, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Columbus, Detroit, and St. Louis. "The Midwest is Brennan's largest region. Jack joins our existing team alongside Dan Smith, Doug Lance, and Jacob Borenstein who will continue to source new investment opportunities in the Midwest" commented Kevin Brennan, Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer for Brennan Investment Group. "Additionally, Jack will work with a talented operations team that includes Joe Macchione, recently promoted to Senior Vice President, Head of Midwest Operations."

Jack joins Brennan following 12-year career at CBRE, where he served as Senior Vice President, co-leading a six-person industrial landlord and tenant representation team. During his time with CBRE, Jack orchestrated over $1B in transactions across the nation. Jack has been the recipient of numerous achievement awards throughout his career with CBRE, including the RISE-ING Star Award, recognizing the top 3 associate level brokers in the Americas; The Chicago Circle Award, recognizing the top 5 brokers in Chicago with less than 6 years of experience; and a nominee for NAIOP's Industrial Transaction of the Year as well as Industrial Development of the Year. Most recently, in 2023, Jack was honored on CBRE's Top Global Producers List, recognizing the firm's highest revenue earners. In addition to his extensive industry knowledge and expertise, Jack has developed deep relationships with the brokerage and ownership community throughout his career, which will be invaluable in his new role with Brennan Investment Group.

"We are delighted to welcome Jack to our team at Brennan Investment Group," said Michael Brennan, Co-Founder and Chairman of Brennan Investment Group. "During his time at CBRE, Jack was the originator of some of our firm's most successful investments. He has a deep understanding of our investment criteria and company culture. His hire is consistent with our practice of finding leaders from the ranks of the most accomplished practitioners of our craft."

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired or developed $5 billion in industrial real estate in 30 states. The company's current portfolio spans 29 states and encompasses approximately 56 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The company has 17 regional offices throughout the United States and the firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 5,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

For more information on Brennan Investment Group, go to brennanllc.com.

