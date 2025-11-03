Brennan Acquires Two IOS Properties in Texas

Appetite strong for IOS Assets across the High-Growth Texas Triangle

ROSEMONT, Ill., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group, a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops, and operates industrial facilities throughout the United States, is pleased to announce the acquisitions of 505 W. Yager Lane, Austin, Texas and 55 Southbelt Industrial Drive, Houston, Texas.

505 W. Yager Lane is located in North Austin on I-35 and features an 18,982 SF building with grade level loading, 20 grade level doors with drive-thru access, and 1.5 acres of outdoor storage.

55 Southbelt Industrial Drive is located in South Houston just one-half mile away from Beltway 8 and just over 2 miles from Highway 288. The property features a 32,025 SF industrial facility situated on 7.45 acres with clear heights ranging from 22' to 52', a single 30-ton exterior crane, 17 grade level doors in cross-dock configuration, and 4 acres of outdoor storage.

"These transactions are representative of Brennan's strategic focus on acquiring functional IOS assets in infill locations in the Texas Triangle of Houston, Dallas, Austin and San Antonio," said Harrison Wright, Senior Associate at Brennan. "Both properties offer IOS tenants exceptional connectivity across the metro areas, as well as outdoor storage in infill locations with restricted supply and new development."

"The IOS sector continues to institutionalize, with improving capital market sentiment, deeper lender conviction, and heightened focus on functionality and zoning control," added William Saied, Senior Associate for the Austin and San Antonio regions.

"These acquisitions are a testament to our belief in the long-term fundamentals of the IOS sector in Texas," said Troy MacMane, Managing Principal for the Texas region. "As demand for well-located, functional industrial outdoor storage continues to accelerate, this will drive long-term portfolio performance."

About Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired or developed $6.5 billion in industrial real estate in 30 states. The company's current portfolio spans 29 states and encompasses approximately 57 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The company has 18 regional offices throughout the United States, and the firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 5,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe.

For more information on Brennan Investment Group, go to brennanllc.com.

