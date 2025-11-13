Brennan Investment Commences New Food Processing Facility in Hopkinsville, Kentucky

State-of-the-art, 100,800-square-foot facility will support Australian-based Kitchen Food Company's U.S. expansion

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group ("Brennan"), a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops, and operates industrial facilities throughout the United States, announces a 100,800-square-foot build-to-suit in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. Upon completion, the facility will be a state-of-the-art food processing plant for Australian-based Kitchen Food Company as part of the company's U.S. expansion.

Brennan Investment Group’s 100,800-SF build-to-suit food processing facility in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, developed for Kitchen Food Company.

"This project reflects Brennan's continued belief in the food service sector and marks our third build-to-suit development in this space," said Tod Greenwood, Brennan's National Director of Build-to-Suit Development. "Kitchen Foods has been a great partner, and it has been rewarding to help bring their U.S. vision to life as they expand their presence as a leading provider of ready-to-eat meals."

"Our investment in Hopkinsville represents the type of strategic, tenant-focused development that defines our approach," said Kevin Brennan, Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Brennan Investment Group. "The region offers an ideal location for food production and logistics, and this project showcases our commitment to creating high-performing, specialized facilities that help our tenants grow and succeed."

Byline Bank, which has a longstanding relationship with Brennan, was chosen to provide the debt. Brennan, Kitchen Food Company and Nelnet, headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska, formed a partnership to own the facility and provide the required equity.

"Our new facility in Hopkinsville represents a major milestone in our U.S. expansion," said Christian Avramides, President of Kitchen Food Company. "It will allow us to deliver exceptional ready-to-eat meals for American consumers while strengthening our global operations. We are grateful for our partnership with Brennan Investment Group and the warm reception from Hopkinsville and the Southwest Kentucky business community. We look forward to the completion of this state-of-the-art production facility."

Construction, led by Food Plant Engineering, a leading design-build firm specializing in food industry projects, is underway, and the facility is expected to be fully operational in 2026.

About Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired or developed $6.5 billion in industrial real estate in 30 states. The company's current portfolio spans 29 states and encompasses approximately 57 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The company has 18 regional offices throughout the United States, and the firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 5,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe.

For more information on Brennan Investment Group, go to brennanllc.com.

