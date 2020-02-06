Brennan Adds Tenth Industrial Asset To Milwaukee Portfolio

CHICAGO, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group, a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops and operates industrial facilities throughout the United States, recently acquired a 98,600 square foot industrial facility located at 11925 West Carmen Avenue in Milwaukee, WI. The property is 100% leased to a leading provider of automated material handling solutions for retail, warehouse, distribution, manufacturing, and e-commerce integrators and end-users. This building serves as the company's headquarters where all distribution and manufacturing takes place.

The property is well located in the Milwaukee Northwest submarket with convenient expressway access to I-41. The Milwaukee industrial market remains active with over 2.0 million square feet of positive net absorption year-to-date.

"We saw this purchase as an opportunity to add to our growing Milwaukee portfolio, an often overlooked market, but one with consistently strong fundamentals and 96% occupancy," said Kevin Brennan, Managing Principal at Brennan Investment Group. "We now own 10 properties totaling over 1 million square feet in the market and are actively seeking to grow our presence through acquisitions and development."

The acquisition of this asset adds to Brennan's overall single-tenant net lease portfolio which now totals over 150 properties and over 27 million square feet.

Andy Hess and Derek Yentz of Founders 3 represented Brennan Investment Group in this transaction.

About Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired over $4 billion in industrial real estate. The company's current portfolio spans 29 states and encompasses 44 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 4,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

For more information on Brennan Investment Group, go to brennanllc.com.

