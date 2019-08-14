Brennan Commences In-Fill Development In Conyers, Georgia

CHICAGO, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group, a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops, and operates industrial facilities throughout the United States, has acquired a 15.85 acre site at 2082 East Park Drive NE in Conyers, Georgia for a speculative development project. The site is located 24 miles from Atlanta within the I-20 East/Conyers industrial submarket and in close proximity to Interstate 20.

Brennan will construct a modern class-A industrial facility totaling approximately 216,000 square feet. The facility will feature first class amenities that exceed market standards including 32' clear height, ESFR sprinkler system, abundant auto parking, and trailer storage. Groundbreaking is scheduled during the third quarter of 2019 and completion is targeted for the third quarter of 2020.

"The I-20 East submarket of Atlanta is known for its quality labor force, high quality of living, and proximity to downtown Atlanta," said Michael Martin, Senior Vice President at Brennan Investment Group. "With a 32' ceiling clearance and extra trailer parking, this facility will provide cost effective logistics solutions to users ranging in size from 50,000 square feet to 216,000 square feet."

Bobby Mayson of Lavista Associates represented Brennan Investment Group in this transaction.

Brennan Investment Group is actively seeking development opportunities in many demographically strong markets such as Atlanta, Denver, Phoenix, Seattle, Salt Lake City, Charlotte, Orlando, Dallas, Chicago, Kansas City and Tampa.

About Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired over $4 billion in industrial real estate. The company's current portfolio spans 30 states and encompasses over 40 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 4,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

For more information on Brennan Investment Group, go to brennanllc.com.

