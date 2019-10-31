Brennan Expands Land Holdings In Denver's Dove Valley Business Park

CHICAGO, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group, a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops, and operates industrial facilities throughout the United States, has purchased its second land site in the Dove Valley Business Park, a 12.07 acre site at 14103 East Otero Avenue in Arapahoe County. This purchase follows the successful development of an 11-acre site bought by Brennan in 2018, located adjacent to this project. The sites are well located, approximately 12 miles southeast of downtown Denver in the Southeast industrial submarket, with close proximity to Interstate 25 and E-470.

This acquisition marks Brennan's third development in the Denver region, executing the company's strategy to seek infill parcels in the top 15 MSA's in the country.

Designed as a modern Class-A industrial facility, the building will feature amenities that exceed market standards including 28' clear height, ESFR sprinkler system, abundant automobile parking and loading positions, and a truck court to facilitate outside storage and trailer parking. Completion is targeted for fourth quarter 2020.

"We are pleased to add this development to our growing portfolio," said Brian Roach, Managing Principal at Brennan Investment Group. "The Denver market has demonstrated strong fundamentals, evidenced by 2.0 million square feet of net absorption year to date, with a total vacancy rate of 7%. Demographically, Denver remains among the strongest markets in the United States."

Brennan's development activities have increased significantly over the last several years with active build-to-suit and speculative projects in Chicago's O'Hare market, Atlanta, Austin, Houston, Salt Lake City, Denver, Florida and New Hampshire. Active in major in-fill markets across the United States, Brennan sees long-term, stable demand from technology-enabled uses including e-commerce, robotics, automation, and data centers.

About Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired over $4 billion in industrial real estate. The company's current portfolio spans 30 states and encompasses over 43 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 4,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

For more information on Brennan Investment Group, go to brennanllc.com.

Contact:

Anna Mandarino

(847) 443-2716

amandarino@brennanllc.com

SOURCE Brennan Investment Group

Related Links

http://brennanllc.com

