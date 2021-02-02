Brennan Hires John Torp As Vice President

"We are excited to have John join the Brennan organization," said Brian Roach, Managing Principal at Brennan Investment Group. "John brings deep experience, market knowledge and strong broker relationships in Colorado that will aid both our existing portfolio as well as our effort to source future opportunities."

Mr. Torp brings a strong background in industrial real estate, including acquisitions, dispositions, development and leasing. Before joining Brennan Investment Group, Torp was Vice President at Stream Realty Partners in its Denver office where he advised institutional and private clients on project leasing, asset repositioning and development. Previously, he was a member of the Capital Group at Newmark Knight Frank.

"It is a privilege to join one of the top industrial real estate firms in the country," said John Torp, Vice President at Brennan Investment Group. "Brennan has a strong national platform and track record, and I look forward to joining the team in growing the region through developments and acquisitions".

About Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired over $4 billion in industrial real estate. The company's current portfolio spans 29 states and encompasses 45 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 4,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

