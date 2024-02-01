Brennan Investment Group Acquires 31 Building Portfolio in Ft. Lauderdale and Denver

Acquisition Launches New Brennan Office on Florida's East Coast

ROSEMONT, Ill., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group, a leading private real estate investment firm specializing in the acquisition, development, and operation of industrial facilities across the United States, announces the acquisition of 31 buildings in Deerfield Beach (Fort Lauderdale MSA), Florida, and Denver, Colorado.

The newly acquired properties, known locally as Powerline Business Park in Deerfield Beach, and Montbello in Denver, total 1.3 million square feet and feature a diverse mix of businesses that comprise 85 tenants in Deerfield Beach and 40 light industrial tenants in Denver. Brennan partnered with a global manager of alternative investments for this strategic investment.

"We are pleased to conclude this major transaction, early in 2024, with an investment that has everything we seek: in-fill locations, highly functional, and serving a tenant constituency that replenishes and supplies critical needs for strong demographic MSAs," remarked Scott McKibben, Managing Principal and Brennan's Chief Investment Officer. "Brennan's ability to source and manage these portfolios has grown with the expansion of our platform. Today, Brennan has 16 offices in major cities including Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Austin, Tampa, El Paso, Denver, San Diego, Indianapolis, Nashville, Greenville, Philadelphia, Cincinnati, and Washington DC." Simultaneous with this acquisition, Brennan will open its East Coast Florida office, with an initial emphasis on the Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties. The overall management of the East Coast region will be under the supervision of Robert Krueger, Brennan's Managing Principal for the State of Florida.

"When we founded Brennan, we adopted a mission to become a leading owner and operator of industrial properties in the continental United States. Now 15 years on, owning 53 million square feet, in 28 states, with 16 offices, we've made great progress on that mission," observed Michael Brennan, Co-Founder and Chairman of Brennan Investment Group. "Despite all the growth, significant opportunity lies ahead. Our nationwide platform, with its many capabilities, is the critical vehicle to help us source, manage and monetize in the future."

About Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired nearly $7 billion in industrial real estate. The company's current portfolio spans 28 states and encompasses 53 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 5,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

For more information on Brennan Investment Group, go to www.brennanllc.com

