Brennan Investment Group Awarded 'Developer Of The Year' By NAIOP Chapter

The 605,000 square foot distribution facility features 36' clear height and is in the epicenter of the I-4 Corridor, midway between Tampa and Orlando. This location is key for distribution and logistics firms where as many as 20 million people can be reached within a 24-hour drive. The property and the park were designed to serve the significant demand for manufacturing, assembly, and distribution uses throughout Florida. Brennan owns, and master planned, the CenterState Logistics Park.

Bob Krueger, Brennan's Southeast Managing Principal, is responsible for the oversight of the CenterState Logistics development project and is one of the most accomplished development professionals in the Florida market. This marks the third time Mr. Krueger has been named NAIOP Developer of the Year, having received the awards in 2006 and 2007. Mr. Krueger was the lead project developer on First Park at Bridgewater, the first major Class A development to be built in Lakeland, completed in 2004.

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired over $3 billion in industrial real estate. The company's current portfolio spans 27 states and encompasses over 35 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 4,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

