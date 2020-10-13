Brennan Investment Group Completes Corporate Real Estate Transaction In Denver

CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group, a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops, and operates industrial facilities throughout the United States, announced its acquisition and simultaneous leaseback to BlueLinx of a 147,040 square foot industrial facility located in Denver, Colorado. BlueLinx is a leading distributor of building and industrial products in the United States and operates through a broad network of distribution centers. Brennan acquired this building for a short-term lease with future options of renewing, re-leasing, or redevelopment.

"We appreciate the opportunity to provide another corporate real estate solution for BlueLinx," said Scott McKibben, Chief Investment Officer and Managing Principal at Brennan Investment Group. "This is the 11th BlueLinx facility we've acquired, bringing our total acquisitions with them to 4.4 million square feet. This transaction is indicative of our desire to work with corporations on customized real estate sales solutions."

The facility is well-located in the I-70 corridor of the Denver metro area at the intersection of I-70 and I-225 and in close proximity to downtown Denver. The Denver market remains strong, as evidenced by 41 straight quarters of positive net absorption.

"With continued population and employment growth, Denver continues to sustain its position as an attractive market to invest in," said Brian Roach, Managing Principal at Brennan Investment Group. "Growth fundamentals like this correlate to solid real estate performance and why we will continue to aggressively search for deployment opportunities here."

About Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired over $4 billion in industrial real estate. The company's current portfolio spans 29 states and encompasses 46 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 4,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

