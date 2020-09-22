Brennan Investment Group Hires Rob Gage As Senior Vice President, The Carolinas

CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group, a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops, and operates industrial facilities throughout the United States, is pleased to announce that Rob Gage has joined the company as Senior Vice President of the Carolinas region. Mr. Gage is responsible for all acquisition and development across the North and South Carolina markets in addition to overseeing all operational activities in the region.

Prior to joining Brennan Investment Group, Mr. Gage was Vice President of Development at Al. Neyer, where he was responsible for the ground-up development of over $130 million of development projects in the Nashville, Tennessee area. Throughout his career, he has served in roles including Senior Vice President of Leasing and Sales at Proventure Commercial Real Estate, OakPoint Real Estate and the former Cassidy Turley (now known as Cushman and Wakefield). Mr. Gage is a leading industry professional, having completed over $1 billion in sales, leasing and development transactions over the course of his career.

"We are excited for Rob to join us as we expand our investments into the North and South Carolina markets," said Scott McKibben, Chief Investment Officer and Managing Principal at Brennan Investment Group. "We view the Carolinas as a region undergoing significant demographic transformation that should open up lucrative investment opportunities over the next decade."

About Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired over $4 billion in industrial real estate. The company's current portfolio spans 29 states and encompasses 45 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 4,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

For more information on Brennan Investment Group, go to brennanllc.com.

