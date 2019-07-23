Brennan Sells Two Assets In Austin, Texas

CHICAGO, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group, a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops, and operates industrial facilities throughout the United States, recently sold two industrial assets located at 4120 Commercial Center Drive and 9210 Cameron Drive in Austin, Texas. The buildings total 84,535 square feet and are 100% occupied. The properties were sold to Stonelake Capital Partners, a Texas based real estate acquisitions firm, in late June of 2019.

The first building is located in the Southeast submarket, in close proximity to Ben White Blvd., U.S. Hwy 183 and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. The second building, located in the Northeast submarket, has convenient access to IH-35 and U.S. Hwy 183.

"Brennan Investment Group bought these properties three years ago and implemented a property improvement plan that included new roofs and cosmetic enhancements, enabling us to increase rents and values," said Troy MacMane, Brennan Investment Group's Southwest Managing Principal.

About Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired over $4 billion in industrial real estate. The company's current portfolio spans 30 states and encompasses over 40 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 4,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

For more information on Brennan Investment Group, go to brennanllc.com.

Contact: Anna Mandarino, amandarino@brennanllc.com

SOURCE Brennan Investment Group

Related Links

http://brennanllc.com

