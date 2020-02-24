Brent Franks Joins GODIVA in Newly Created Role of Chief Operating Officer

GODIVA CEO, Annie Young-Scrivner, created the COO role as part of her vision for unlocking fivefold growth for the business worldwide. Franks is now the ninth member of GODIVA's diverse Executive Committee to be appointed by Young-Scrivner since she became CEO in 2017.

"GODIVA is at a pivotal point where the role of COO is necessary to ensure that operational excellence will scale at the same pace as our aspirations for global business growth," said Annie Young-Scrivner. "Brent is a proven leader who brings a combination of operational expertise, outstanding customer service, and inspirational leadership to the COO role. I look forward to realizing the full potential that Brent's impressive experience represents for our business as we continue to make our brand more accessible through our GODIVA Cafés and the expansion of our consumer packaged goods business."

Brent Franks added, "I've long respected Annie with her vision and capabilities to successfully lead beloved brands through their next stage of evolution, so the opportunity to become a part of GODIVA is incredibly exciting for me personally and professionally. Even more thrilling is knowing that as GODIVA's first COO, I will play an important role alongside my fellow Executive Committee members, and the thousands of chocolatiers worldwide, in continuing to open people's eyes to a more wonderful world."

Brent Franks joins GODIVA from Aramark, a $16 billion global company with 280,000 employees, where he served as COO, International. During his seven years with the company, his leadership was instrumental in accelerating the company's growth and delivering exceptional service to clients and customers.

Prior to that, Franks had a successful 29-year career with Pepsi Bottling Company, which included serving as President of Pepsi Mexico with 23,000 employees. In that role, he led the turnaround efforts for the country's sales, manufacturing and distribution business. He also served as SVP of global sales and chief customer officer where business operations accounted for $14 billion in revenue.

About GODIVA Chocolatier

GODIVA Chocolatier is the global leader in premium, artisanal chocolate. The company was founded in Brussels in 1926 by Belgian Chocolatier, Pierre Draps. Nearly a century later, every piece of GODIVA chocolate is still bursting with quality, Belgian craftsmanship, and the world's finest ingredients. GODIVA has distribution in more than 100 countries across the globe. Customers can experience GODIVA at the iconic brand's chocolate boutiques, GODIVA Cafés, GODIVA.com, and at many fine retailers. GODIVA is committed to innovative and delicious food and beverage products that exceed consumer expectations and create wonderful moments. From its famous truffles and shell-moulded chocolate pieces to its European-style biscuits, individually wrapped chocolates, gourmet coffees, hot cocoa, soft serve and other indulgences, GODIVA is dedicated to bringing the ultimate chocolate experience to the world. As a socially responsible business, GODIVA has global practices and programs designed to provide meaningful support to cocoa farmers, safeguard our environment, and empower the communities where we live and work. To learn more about these powerful initiatives, visit GODIVA Cares. For more information visit us at www.godiva.com



Contact:

Tara McTeague

Director, Global Corporate Communications

GODIVA Chocolatier

212-984-6441

Tara.McTeague@godiva.com

SOURCE GODIVA Chocolatier

Related Links

http://www.godiva.com

