Brentwood, California is the new Political Epicenter

In one Voting District the White House, the Senate, and the House of Representatives are in play. Millions of dollars are beginning to pour in to help the candidates appeal to their confused, nervous constituents. CA 32 knows Harris (D). Thompson (R), and Garvey (R) are offering the silenced, conservative voters an alternative viable candidate versus just moving our of state as so many are doing.

Will Harris win the Democrat Nomination? Will California Governor Gavin Newsom or another wanna-be president throw their blue hat in the ring? Everyone sitting at outdoor coffee shops along San Vincente Boulevard is voicing their various opinions just as they did in 1994 about the Brentwood murder of O.J. Simpson's ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman.

Garvey, who is in a one-on-one matchup with Adam Schiff (D) claims "the recent events have awakened a sleeping giant here." https://stevegarvey.com/

Thompson's mantra against Brad Sherman (D) is "I want everyone to simply use Common Sense with Common Civility to find Common Ground to solve our Common Issues. I'll definitely beat Sherman," he adds. I'm just glad I'm not running against Taylor Swift." www.LarryThompsonForCongress.com

All in all, Brentwood is the present hub for all things American, including the "Original Apple Pie" you can order with your cappuccino at the famous, nearby "Apple Pan."

