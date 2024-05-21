BRENTWOOD CAPITAL ADVISORS ELEVATES TEAM WITH THE ADDITION OF VETERAN HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGY BANKER BRYAN CLONCS

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brentwood Capital Advisors ("BCA"), one of the nation's premier independent investment banks serving growth-oriented, middle-market Healthcare Services, Healthcare Technology, and Business Services companies, is pleased to announce that Bryan Cloncs has joined the firm as Managing Director. He will provide senior leadership for the firm's healthcare advisory business, primarily focusing on software and technology-enabled companies to healthcare organizations.

Bryan Cloncs, Managing Director

Bryan Cloncs brings over 15 years of advisory experience focused on a broad scope of transactions for founder and private equity-owned healthcare companies. Before joining BCA, Bryan was with Cain Brothers, where he co-led the HealthTech investment banking practice. Bryan had previously worked in the Financial Restructuring group at Piper Jaffray. Bryan graduated with honors from Purdue University with a degree in Industrial Engineering and received his MBA from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University.

"Bryan is one of the top healthcare tech bankers in the country. Bringing such a highly skilled banker to our firm rounds out our offerings, specifically in the technology sector," says L.A. Galyon. "We couldn't be more pleased to welcome Bryan to the team."

"It's an exciting time to join BCA. Its reputation, team, and client-first approach offer a strong platform to assist Healthcare Information & Technology businesses in achieving their objectives within the innovative and dynamic market. I'm very much looking forward to working with the BCA team."

About Brentwood Capital Advisors

Brentwood Capital Advisors is a leading independent investment bank based in Nashville, Tennessee. Since 1999, the firm has specialized in providing innovative, actionable, and conflict-free strategic and financial advice on mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations, corporate divestitures, and growth capital to growth-oriented, middle-market companies in the Healthcare Services, Healthcare Technology, and Business Services sectors. For more information, please visit www.brentwoodcapital.com.

