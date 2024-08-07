BRENTWOOD CAPITAL ADVISORS FURTHER FORTIFIES ITS TEAM BY WELCOMING SEASONED HEALTHCARE INVESTMENT BANKER BURK LINDSEY AS MANAGING DIRECTOR

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brentwood Capital Advisors ("BCA"), one of the nation's premier independent investment banks serving growing, middle-market Healthcare Services, Healthcare Technology, and Business Services companies, is pleased to announce that Burk Lindsey has joined the Firm as Managing Director. He will provide senior leadership for the Firm's Healthcare Services advisory business, primarily focusing on post-acute care, behavioral health, and retail health.

Burk Lindsey, Managing Director

Burk Lindsey brings over 30 years of advisory experience focused on a wide range of transactions for founder and private equity/sponsor-owned healthcare companies. Before joining BCA, Burk served as a senior Managing Director in the healthcare investment banking Group at Raymond James. Over his 23 years there, he and his original partners helped build one of the nation's premier middle-market healthcare advisory practices, growing the Firm's healthcare group headcount from seven to over 60 bankers. During his tenure, Burk led the Firm's healthcare services group and the behavioral and post-acute practice areas. Over his career, he has advised on over 150 transactions, representing ~$10 billion in value.

Burk will continue to focus on sell-side and buy-side M&A and growth financings for public and private healthcare providers. Prior to BCA and Raymond James, he held investment banking and merchant banking positions with SunTrust Equitable Securities and ING Capital, respectively, focusing on health care with both firms. He has an MBA from Emory University.

"Burk is among the most respected healthcare bankers in our industry, and we are excited to welcome him to our growing team," says L.A. Galyon. "His expertise, leadership, reputation, and track record of success align perfectly with our firm."

Mr. Lindsey added, "I'm incredibly excited to be joining BCA. I have known the partners and bankers at BCA for some time and hold the Firm in very high regard. I'm looking forward to helping them accelerate their momentum and excited about the opportunity to enhance one of the premier boutique advisory platforms in healthcare."

About Brentwood Capital Advisors

Brentwood Capital Advisors is a leading healthcare-focused, employee-owned investment bank based in Nashville, Tennessee. Since 1999, the Firm has specialized in providing innovative, actionable, and conflict-free strategic and financial advice on mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations, corporate divestitures, and growth capital to growth-oriented, middle-market companies in the Healthcare Services, Healthcare Technology, and Business Services sectors. For more information, please visit www.brentwoodcapital.com.

