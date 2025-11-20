Reliant Healthcare Has Been Recapitalized by Shore Capital Partners

Brentwood Capital Advisors Served as Exclusive Financial Advisor to Reliant

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brentwood Capital Advisors LLC ("BCA") is pleased to announce its role as exclusive financial advisor to Reliant Healthcare ("Reliant" or the "Company") in its majority recapitalization by Shore Capital Partners ("Shore"). Shore is a national private equity firm based in Chicago, IL with $14 billion of assets under management.

Founded in 2008, Reliant is a leading provider of home infusion therapy and ambulatory infusion center services, operating 14 centers and multiple specialty pharmacies across Louisiana, Texas, and Oklahoma. Following the Shore recapitalization, Reliant merged with California-based Care Fusion Rx, combining complementary strengths of the organizations in home and ambulatory care.

"We are excited to partner with Shore and look forward to leveraging their exceptional track record, resources, and healthcare expertise to take our platform to the next level. The BCA team was instrumental in securing this excellent outcome, and we greatly appreciate their dedication and hard work," said Brad Smith, founder and CEO of Reliant. COO Peter Guerriero added, "The BCA team's guidance was invaluable, helping us navigate the process and secure the ideal partner for our next phase of growth."

"Reliant's partnership with Shore advances the Company's mission to broaden access to high-quality, cost-effective infusion care and further strengthens their reputation as a leading infusion provider in the South," said John Allgood, Managing Director at BCA. Michael Ory, BCA Managing Director, added, "It was a privilege to represent the Reliant team, and we are confident that they will enjoy continued success with Shore. This transaction reinforces BCA's position as a leader in infusion therapy investment banking, a growing focus of our healthcare services practice."

Bass, Berry & Sims PLC served as legal advisor to Reliant.

About Brentwood Capital Advisors

Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Brentwood Capital Advisors is one of the nation's premier independent investment banks, specializing in providing financial advice on mergers, acquisitions, corporate divestitures, and capital raising to growth-oriented, middle-market healthcare services, healthcare technology, and business services companies. For more information, visit www.brentwoodcapital.com.

